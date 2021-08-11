Disposable Face Masks Are Going for Just $2 a Box on Amazon Right Now
If you've been meaning to restock your face mask stash, now's the best time to do so. Amazon is offering several boxes of disposable face masks for as little as $2 right now — but they're going fast.
You'll mostly find the $2 deal on the generic blue three-ply disposable masks that come in packs of 50. While many are produced from under-the-radar companies, a majority of the options are highly rated — this pack from Basic Resources has over 8,900 five-star ratings from shoppers.
Here are four disposable face mask packs you can get for just $2 on Amazon:
Thanks to the super low prices and face mask sales rising due to the Delta variant, these disposable masks are going quickly. (Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear face masks indoors.)
A handful of popular options are already out of stock, so whatever is left will likely be gone soon.
Buy It! Basic Resources Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 50, $1.99; amazon.com
Buy It! CKW Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 50, $1.99; amazon.com
Disposable face masks are a great option to consider for double-masking with a cloth face mask. The CDC still recommends wearing a face mask that fits snugly with two or more layers.
In addition to these options, Amazon still has thousands of face masks available, including other disposable masks that come in different colors and prints, KN95s (which are the Chinese-made alternatives to N95s), and cloth varieties. Most packs of KN95 face masks will still cost you around $30 to $40, but there are some more affordable options if you're looking for a smaller pack, like this $9 pack of five, or this Powecom 10-pack which is $12.
Buy It! Powecom KN95 Face Masks, Pack of 10, $12 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Make sure you grab your box of $2 disposable face masks (or a couple of them!) on Amazon while you still can.
