Nordstrom Has Tons of Peanuts Gifts for the Charlie Brown Fan in Your Life — and You Won’t Find Them Anywhere Else

‘Tis the season to celebrate with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang

By Alex Warner
November 26, 2019 01:47 PM
It’s not Christmas without Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang! 

To celebrate the holidays, the classic cartoon characters have made their way to Nordstrom as part of its pop-in shop, an ongoing monthly series that spotlights new brands and shopping experiences for customers. The “Happiness Is” pop-in shop — named after the song from the You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown musical — features dozens of unique Peanuts products you won’t find anywhere else, all totally gift-worthy for you and your Charlie Brown-loving friends. 

Some of our favorites include this gym-ready Snoopy yoga mat, these character-adorned car fragrance diffuser clips, and these gel nail polishes that come in four iconic Peanuts-inspired colors like Blue-Lucy and Yellow-Charlie. There are also adorable gifts for a “man’s best friend,” like this Snoopy dog shirt. And if you don’t know any super fans of the cartoon series, the curated shop even has a gift guide filled with hundreds of products that are inspired by each of the Peanuts characters. So whether you know a laid-back Sally, a creative Schroeder, or a kind Linus, there’s something fun for everyone on your list. 

Peanuts fans, don’t forget to set your alarms to catch the special ABC airings of A Charlie Brown Christmas on Thursday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET and I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown on Sunday, December 22 at 7 p.m. ET. But in the meantime, scroll down to shop the 12 Peanuts items from Nordstrom we’re giving this year — they’ll surely make any Charlie Brown fan happier than getting a rock

Buy It! Oh, Scent! x Peanuts Whoop! Perfume Diffuser, $40; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Yoga Zeal x Peanuts Yoga Mat, $78; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Veque x Peanuts Ve Vernis Nail Polish in Blue-Lucy, $19; nordstrom.com

Buy It! The Casery x Peanuts Smak iPhone XR Case, $32; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Champion x Peanuts Dancing Snoopy Graphic Sweatshirt, $69; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Art You Grew Up With x Peanuts Nothing Like a Hug Limited Edition Art Print, $49.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Julie Mollo x Peanuts Woodstock Mini Bag, $26.50; nordstrom.com

 Buy It! CoolSnowGlobes x Peanuts Snoopy Hug Snow Globe, $59.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Oh Scent Peanuts x Oh, Scent! Car Clip Freshener, $48; nordstrom.com

Buy It! LoveThyBeast x Peanuts Snoopy Dog Shirt, $46; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lorien Stern x Peanuts Snoopy Spiral Notebook, $18; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Oh, Scent! X Peanuts Sleep Well Pillow Perfume, $25; nordstrom.com

