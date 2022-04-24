Shoppers Love This 'Perfect Little Grill' That Gets 'Red Hot' in Just a Few Minutes — and It's on Sale
We have good news: Grilling season is officially here, and that means lots of outdoor barbeques with juicy burgers, fancy kabobs, and seared veggies. Still in need of a grill? Don't fret, because we found one that's $89 off on Amazon right now, which is one of its lowest prices this year.
If you think you can't grill out because your home has a small outdoor area, then you haven't seen the Char-Broil Performance Series Propane Gas Grill that has two burners with cast iron grates. The compact size (24.5 inches by 42.9 inches by 44 inches) doesn't take up a ton of space and makes just the right amount of food for intimate gatherings. It also has two foldable side tables, so it's easy to prep food and keep all your tools on hand.
Instead of using charcoal that takes a while to heat up, the gas grill has an electronic ignition that shoppers say "warms up incredibly fast" and will be "red hot" in just a few minutes. Plus, you'll always know the interior temperature thanks to the lid-mounted gauge.
The best part? Order now and you'll be enjoying freshly grilled meals in as little as four days, which means you'll have it well ahead of Memorial Day.
Buy It! Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Cabinet Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $231 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com
Not only is the grill affordable, but it's also backed by more than 2,400 five-star ratings from shoppers, who said it's worth the money and "super easy" to assemble. Two other five-star reviewers, who claim to have had the ″perfect little grill″ for five and seven years, respectively, said that it can last even longer with proper maintenance. To keep it in pristine condition throughout the year, we recommend adding a grill cover to your cart, too.
Once the Char-Broil grill arrives, all you'll need is a propane tank, grilling tools, and some good food to get you started — and don't forget to invite your friends! Order the popular grill today while it's still on sale.
