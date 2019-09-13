It’s not even officially autumn yet — that happens on Sept. 23 — but some people are beyond ready for fall. Some are even itching for *gasp* winter! And whether you’re shaking your fist at the Halloween decorations in Target (which dropped in July, by the way) yelling, “It’s too early for this!” or buying spooky decorations and preparing your costumes, season pushing is real and it is taking over the end of the summer.

First, it was the brands. Starbucks started serving their infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 27.

Thought that was bad? Dunkin’ started serving their fall-flavored coffee on Aug. 21!

And Disney World started serving pumpkin spice beignets even earlier than that! And though the treats look delicious, they are certainly not a mid-August treat.

However, Kit Kat may have taken the cake — er, candy? — when it rolled out its new pumpkin pie flavor on yes, Aug. 1.

Following suit, in early September, Costco rolled out its famous pumpkin pies, for those who want to get a jump on their Thanksgiving eating/planning.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 29, Häagen-Dazs promised fans its peppermint bark ice cream will be hitting grocery store shelves “soon.”

In décor news, Michaels announced its new line of yoga skeleton figurines on Aug. 8, following up with selfie skeletons one month later.

Moving right along, in addition to endless Disney Advent calendars dropping on Amazon, Anthropologie unveiled its line of Christmas ornaments — on Sept. 12.

Brands aren’t the only ones getting in on the action. There are plenty of celebrities who are skipping right over August and September and jumping right to Halloween and Christmas.

Halloween Queen, Heidi Klum, is already planning her costume. The newlywed model started prepping on Aug. 22. We get that you can’t rush perfection but … two months?!

And she’s not the only one! Lili Reinhart told Coveteur that she is already planning her costume with boyfriend, Cole Sprouse. The Hustlers actress said, “I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.” She added, “No special effects this year, but maybe a wig.”

Don’t worry, Lili. You have a whole two months before Halloween to figure out which duo you’ll be.

Thomas Rhett and his family were ready for Halloween on Aug. 26, debuting their spooky new matching pajamas on Instagram. The country singer captioned the photo of his family, “Well I guess we have officially started getting into Halloween.”

And then there are the celebrities who are already gunning for Christmas. Kourtney Kardashian has a countdown going:

She captioned this throwback photo of her with her sisters, “105 days until Christmas!”

Candace Cameron Bure declared herself the Queen of Christmas on Sept. 10.

To be fair, Bure is always acting in Hallmark Christmas movies. Did we mention that the network already announced that there would be 40 original Christmas movies premiering on their channel? And that they aired the first of those films in July?!

Want the final word on whether or not you can start celebrating Christmas in October? Katharine McPhee asked the true Queen of All Things Festive, Mariah Carey, whether or not it was time to start belting out “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Carey immediately hit her with a “Not yet!” Adding, “Let’s get through Halloween first.”

FINEE! 😂😂 but I’ll be blasting it secretly in my car anyway ❤️ — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) September 4, 2019

McPhee replied, “FINE!” Though not really: “I’ll be blasting it secretly in my car anyway,” she admitted to the pop diva. Carey was fine with that solution, though she did ask her to “please save some of that festive energy for Christmas!!”

You heard Mariah! Save some of that festive energy for Christmas!