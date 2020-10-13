10 Celeb-Loved Products That Are Marked Way Down During Amazon Prime Day — Including Kate Middleton’s Supergas
You won’t want to miss out on these star-studded deals
In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day is happening right now! There are 1 one million deals exclusively for Prime members for the next 48 hours, which is overwhelming to say the least. That’s why we’ve enlisted the help of some of our favorite A-listers.
Okay, we didn’t actually ask them to pick products, but we did comb through all deals to find the ones they’ve gushed over or worn on repeat. Knowing they’ve got the star stamp of approval is enough to make us click “Add to Cart,” especially since they’re all majorly discounted right now.
Spoiler: We found savings on the brow gel Hilary Duff says is a “game-changer” and the comfy white sneakers Kate Middleton has been wearing for years. Plus, the makeup remover that sells every two seconds and is loved by Lucy Hale and Natalie Portman is less than $10.
To help you discover these Prime Day deals, we’ve put together a list of celeb-loved brands and products below. Keep scrolling to shop them before Amazon’s massive event ends on October 14 at midnight PT.
Levi’s
Countless celebrities adore Levi’s jeans for their flattering, timeless silhouettes. The iconic brand’s list of famous fans includes Hailey Bieber, Jessica Biel, and Emily Ratajkowski (who also loves its outerwear). Emrata’s exact Levi’s denim trucker jacket is marked down during Prime Day, along with a slew of other denim styles, like this adorable distressed high-rise pair for only $35.
Buy It! Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com
Superga
The Italian footwear brand has garnered the attention of many celebs, like Ariana Grande, Emma Watson, and Nina Dobrev, but Kate Middleton is the queen of Superga sneakers. The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing her white Cotu Classic shoe for years (she even pulled them out for a recent royal engagement!). You can score her exact pair for as little as $38 right now on Amazon.
Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $38.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Calvin Klein
When you think of Calvin Klein, what comes to mind? Bralettes, underwear, and maybe Kendall Jenner, right? The reality TV star has been featured in so many of the brand’s ad campaigns, we’ve lost count. She’s been modeling for the brand since 2015, but all her sisters iconically joined her for a 2018 shoot that had the internet talking. Needless to say, it seems like they’re all fans of Calvin Klein intimates — and you can grab a huge assortment of them on sale, including the classic modern cotton bralette for less than $20.
Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette, $19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com
Alo Yoga
If there were a celebrity legging, Alo Yoga would be the star — it seems like practically every A-lister owns at least one pair at this point. The most popular choice? Alo Yoga’s Moto Leggings, which have moto-inspired quilt stitching that makes them look as cool as they are comfortable. The superstar legging comes in seven different colors on Amazon, and you can nab a pair for as little as $80 (prices will vary depending on size and color selected).
Buy It! Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging, $80.39 (orig. $110); amazon.com
Ray-Ban
When it comes to shielding her eyes from the sun (or paparazzi), Reese Witherspoon usually throws on her favorite pair of Ray-Bans. The actress has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing the brand’s classic Wayfarer sunnies, which are included as an Amazon Prime Day deal. They normally retail for $204, but for a limited time, you can pick up a pair for yourself for 20 percent off.
Buy It! Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $163.20 (orig. $204); amazon.com
Fitbit
What do Kate Hudson, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Garner have in common? They all own the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, which is on sale for Prime members today and cheaper than the Apple Watch! The fitness tracker not only comes with built-in Alexa, but it also has sensitive fitness tracking and a sleep monitoring function, making it versatile for every lifestyle. It’s available in six different colors, most of which are just under $130 for the next two days (one style is more), but i’s bound to sell out sooner than that.
Buy It! Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $127.95 (orig. $179.95); amazon.com
Wunder2
If you’ve been envying Hilary Duff’s bold eyebrows, you’re in luck — the Wunder2 Wunderbrow Gel she uses to achieve them is 36 percent off right now. The actress shared that the product is a “game-changer” for her brows because it’s super easy to use and stays on extremely well. In fact, over 16,000 shoppers are just as obsessed with the brow gel and have given it a five-star review. Don’t forget to add a tube of it to your cart while you’re shopping for all the deals on Prime Day.
Buy It! Wunder2 Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel, $14 (orig. $22); amazon.com
Foreo
Chrissy Teigen has been a longtime fan of Foreo, a skincare brand best known for its motorized massaging facial brushes. The Cravings cookbook author loves her little device so much, she teamed up with the company last year to launch one of its latest models. Foreo is running amazing deals on some of its other models during Prime Day, including the Luna Mini 2 facial cleansing brush for 40 percent off.
Buy It! Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush, $71.40 (orig. $119); amazon.com
L’Oréal Paris
There are (probably) a million mascaras on the market, but there’s one drugstore option many celebrity makeup artists always go back to: the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. Nikki DeRoest, who’s worked with Emma Roberts and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, told PEOPLE it gives you “va-va-voom lashes.” Prime members can snag a pack of two for $14, which shakes out to just $7 per tube.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara Pack of 2, $14.98 (orig. $18.73); amazon.com
Bioderma
Bioderma is the brand behind the celeb-loved makeup remover that sells every two seconds. Lucy Hale named it one of her “must-have” skincare products, and Natalie Portman said she uses it every night before bed. It’s also loved by Amazon shoppers, who rave about its gentle cleansing formula. A bottle of it usually costs $15, but Prime members can get it for less than $10 during Amazon’s massive shopping event.
Buy It! Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water, $9.69 (orig. $14.90); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
