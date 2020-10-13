10 Celeb-Loved Products That Are Marked Way Down During Amazon Prime Day — Including Kate Middleton’s Supergas

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day is happening right now! There are 1 one million deals exclusively for Prime members for the next 48 hours, which is overwhelming to say the least. That’s why we’ve enlisted the help of some of our favorite A-listers.

Okay, we didn’t actually ask them to pick products, but we did comb through all deals to find the ones they’ve gushed over or worn on repeat. Knowing they’ve got the star stamp of approval is enough to make us click “Add to Cart,” especially since they’re all majorly discounted right now.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spoiler: We found savings on the brow gel Hilary Duff says is a “game-changer” and the comfy white sneakers Kate Middleton has been wearing for years. Plus, the makeup remover that sells every two seconds and is loved by Lucy Hale and Natalie Portman is less than $10.

To help you discover these Prime Day deals, we’ve put together a list of celeb-loved brands and products below. Keep scrolling to shop them before Amazon’s massive event ends on October 14 at midnight PT.

Levi’s

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Superga

The Italian footwear brand has garnered the attention of many celebs, like Ariana Grande, Emma Watson, and Nina Dobrev, but Kate Middleton is the queen of Superga sneakers. The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing her white Cotu Classic shoe for years (she even pulled them out for a recent royal engagement!). You can score her exact pair for as little as $38 right now on Amazon.

Image zoom

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $38.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Calvin Klein

When you think of Calvin Klein, what comes to mind? Bralettes, underwear, and maybe Kendall Jenner, right? The reality TV star has been featured in so many of the brand’s ad campaigns, we’ve lost count. She’s been modeling for the brand since 2015, but all her sisters iconically joined her for a 2018 shoot that had the internet talking. Needless to say, it seems like they’re all fans of Calvin Klein intimates — and you can grab a huge assortment of them on sale, including the classic modern cotton bralette for less than $20.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette, $19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Alo Yoga

If there were a celebrity legging, Alo Yoga would be the star — it seems like practically every A-lister owns at least one pair at this point. The most popular choice? Alo Yoga’s Moto Leggings, which have moto-inspired quilt stitching that makes them look as cool as they are comfortable. The superstar legging comes in seven different colors on Amazon, and you can nab a pair for as little as $80 (prices will vary depending on size and color selected).

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging, $80.39 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Ray-Ban

When it comes to shielding her eyes from the sun (or paparazzi), Reese Witherspoon usually throws on her favorite pair of Ray-Bans. The actress has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing the brand’s classic Wayfarer sunnies, which are included as an Amazon Prime Day deal. They normally retail for $204, but for a limited time, you can pick up a pair for yourself for 20 percent off.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $163.20 (orig. $204); amazon.com

Fitbit

Image zoom

Buy It! Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $127.95 (orig. $179.95); amazon.com

Wunder2

If you’ve been envying Hilary Duff’s bold eyebrows, you’re in luck — the Wunder2 Wunderbrow Gel she uses to achieve them is 36 percent off right now. The actress shared that the product is a “game-changer” for her brows because it’s super easy to use and stays on extremely well. In fact, over 16,000 shoppers are just as obsessed with the brow gel and have given it a five-star review. Don’t forget to add a tube of it to your cart while you’re shopping for all the deals on Prime Day.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Wunder2 Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel, $14 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Foreo

Chrissy Teigen has been a longtime fan of Foreo, a skincare brand best known for its motorized massaging facial brushes. The Cravings cookbook author loves her little device so much, she teamed up with the company last year to launch one of its latest models. Foreo is running amazing deals on some of its other models during Prime Day, including the Luna Mini 2 facial cleansing brush for 40 percent off.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush, $71.40 (orig. $119); amazon.com

L’Oréal Paris

There are (probably) a million mascaras on the market, but there’s one drugstore option many celebrity makeup artists always go back to: the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. Nikki DeRoest, who’s worked with Emma Roberts and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, told PEOPLE it gives you “va-va-voom lashes.” Prime members can snag a pack of two for $14, which shakes out to just $7 per tube.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara Pack of 2, $14.98 (orig. $18.73); amazon.com

Bioderma

Bioderma is the brand behind the celeb-loved makeup remover that sells every two seconds. Lucy Hale named it one of her “must-have” skincare products, and Natalie Portman said she uses it every night before bed. It’s also loved by Amazon shoppers, who rave about its gentle cleansing formula. A bottle of it usually costs $15, but Prime members can get it for less than $10 during Amazon’s massive shopping event.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water, $9.69 (orig. $14.90); amazon.com

Shop More Prime Day Sales: