9 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Marked Way Down During Amazon Prime Day — Including Kate Middleton's Supergas

It’s no secret that celebrities love Amazon just as much as we do. In fact, tons of A-listers like Kristen Bell, Hilary Duff, and Mark Wahlberg have even teamed up with the retail giant to offer Prime members exclusive deals on their products for Amazon Prime Day — which is happening right now! It’s one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year (besides Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that is), and one of the best days to score those big tickets items like an iRobot Roomba, an Instant Pot, and even a mattress on sale.

If you’re not in the market for those larger items but still feel like treating yourself, there are thousands of other products marked down during the 48-hour event — so much so, it can get super overwhelming. That’s why we’ve turned to some of our favorite Hollywood stars to help us navigate the products that are actually worth our money. From Chrissy Teigen’s go-to skincare brand to Kim Kardashian’s favorite electric toothbrush, we rounded up nine products from celeb-loved brands that are totally worth the purchase while you can get them this cheap (because a star backing is enough to make us take the plunge). Scroll down to shop them!

Calvin Klein

Every time Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, steps out wearing something, we sit up and take note — especially when she wears a designer that’s not in her normal rotation. As is the case for Calvin Klein. In February, she wore a cream-colored turtleneck dress from the designer that caught our attention. We found a similar off-the-shoulder summer version of the dress on mega sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Women’s Folded Off-the-Shoulder A-line Midi Dress, $77.84–$97.30 (orig. $139); amazon.com

Foreo

The skincare brand known for its motorized massaging facial brushes is loved by Chrissy Teigen (and her hubby, John Legend), so Foreo should definitely be at the top of your shopping list. During Prime Day, you can snag Foreo’s fan-favorite Luna 2 brush for a whopping $60 off, and a smaller version of the brush, the Luna Mini 2, for under $100.

Image zoom

Buy It! Foreo Luna 2, $106.40 (orig. $169); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Foreo Luna Mini 2, $90.35 (orig. $139); amazon.com

Formawell Beauty

Take Prime Day as your opportunity to stock up on those pricey hair tools you’ve been eyeing. Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner teamed up with Formawell Beauty to create a curling iron, blow dryer, and more hair tools — all of which you can get for 20 percent off on Amazon. To score the deal, you’ll need to check the coupon box next to the price, and it will be automatically added for you at checkout.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner One Inch Curler, $31.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Ionic Blow Dryer, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Mario Badescu

Vanessa Hudgens recently shared her entire skincare routine on Instagram — and her extensive regimen includes Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion, which is 30 percent off during Prime Day. Simply apply the salicylic acid and sulfur formula to blemishes to treat them while you sleep and wash it off in the morning. Prime members, to get this deal, check the coupon box near the price and the discount will be added for you at checkout.

Image zoom Courtesy Mario Badescu

Buy It! Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $11.90 (orig. $17); amazon.com

New Balance

Kate Middleton is the queen of comfy footwear — and New Balance is one of her go-to brands. She recently swapped her heels for a pair of the brand’s Cruz V2 Fresh Foam running shoes while visiting Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast. If you want a pair of the comfy sneakers for yourself, New Balance is selling tons of its shoes for up to 40 percent off during Prime Day — including a very similar pair of navy running shoes.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! New Balance Women’s District Run V1 Cush + Sneaker, $34 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

OXO

If you’re hyper-organized like Khloé Kardashian, you’ll definitely want to scoop up her secret to keeping her pantry neat while you can snag it on sale. The reality star uses all shapes and sizes of the OXO Good Grips POP containers to keep her pantry tidy — and, for a limited time, you can get this 10-piece set for $15 off when you click the coupon button. (Note: The price will be reflected once you proceed to the checkout.)

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! OXO Good Grips 10-Piece Airtight Food Storage POP Container Value Set, $84.99 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Philips Sonicare

If you’re in the market for an electric toothbrush, Kim Kardashian West’s favorite is on mega sale. During Prime Day, you can score her Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush (originally $280) for 30 percent off.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric, Rechargeable Toothbrush, $195.97 (orig. $279.95); amazon.com

Superga

The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing her trendy white Superga sneakers on and off for years — mostly recently to unveil her “Back to Nature” garden in May. When Kate wears something more than once, we know it must be worth every penny. Right now, you can score a pair of her beloved sneakers for up to $23 off.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Sneaker, $41.10–$49.99 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

Temptu

Ever wondered what gives Hannah Brown her glowing skin? The secret to The Bachelorette star’s radiance is Temptu’s Air Perfect Canvas Airbrush Foundation. Unlike most foundations, this one comes with a hygienic airbrush applicator that allows for perfect, hands-free application. It’s by no means a cheap foundation, but you can score it on sale for $58 off right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Temptu Air Perfect Canvas Airbrush Starter Kit: Cordless Professional Airbrush Makeup System, $137 (orig. $195); amazon.com