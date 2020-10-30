Celebrity Couples Can’t Stop Wearing These Matching Face Masks That Are Less Than $2 Each

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Celebrity couples in all stages of their relationships are quite literally wearing their hearts on their sleeves masks. The pandemic has caused a tidal wave of change in the way we do things, whether that’s going to work, shopping at the grocery store, or starting new relationships. But we’re all learning to safely adapt, so it’s no surprise that 2020’s romantic gestures have also changed with the times. From socially distanced dates to virtual meet-ups, there are a number of creative ways people are expressing love — and one of our favorites is by way of matching face masks. Famous duos everywhere are twinning with their protective gear, and we’ve noticed many of them have been wearing masks from Evolvetogether.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr., Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly are just a few of the Hollywood couples to wear them recently. The brand has been a popular pick for celebrities and customers alike since it launched earlier this year — so much so that it's accumulated a 40,000-person waitlist for its sleek disposable masks. And its group of A-list fans extends much further beyond these couples, so it’s safe to say the masks are now pretty much as famous as the faces they’re covering.

Evolvetogther’s masks are designed with three layers of material that perform very specific functions — the water-resistant outer layer blocks airborne contaminants, the melt-blown center filters out bacteria and other particles, and the moisture-absorbing inner layer adds breathability — all of which simultaneously keep the wearer (and those around them) safe. They also feature adjustable metal nose wires and soft, no-tug ear loops for comfort.

But perhaps what makes each one most unique is the global coordinates emblazoned in the upper corner of the fabric. According to the brand’s website, they represent different parts of the world as a “subtle nod to the idea that we’re all connected regardless of gender, race, religion, or where we live — and that when we wear masks, we’re doing our own small part to take care of each other.”

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Image zoom Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes and her new beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. took their relationship to the next level with matching face coverings. The duo has been inseparable from each other (and their Evolvetogether masks!) over the past few months. They’ve been spotted in just about every option the brand sells. In the photo above, Holmes opted for the limited-edition “I am a Voter” face mask and Vitolo Jr. wore the all-white NYC mask.

His: Evolvetogether NYC 30 Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com; Hers: Evolvetogether I am a Voter 7 Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Image zoom Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Parents-to-be Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard walked hand-in-hand around New York City wearing Evolvetogether masks just a few days before announcing their exciting news. The supermodel chose the sleek all-black Milan mask while her husband wore the limited-edition forest green Amazonia mask.

His: Evolvetogether Amazonia 30 Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com; Hers: Evolvetogether Milan 7 Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

Image zoom Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

One week before celebrating one year of marriage, Hailey and Justin Bieber took a stroll around Los Angeles in oversized hoodies with coordinating black and white Evolvetogether masks. Justin covered up with the popular black Milan option and Hailey went for the white NYC mask to match her sneakers.

His: Evolvetogether Milan 7 Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com; Hers: Evolvetogether NYC 30 Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly

Image zoom Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The supermodel and her longtime boyfriend, Tom Daly, made a quick trip to a Swedish candy shop wearing the same Amazonia face masks. Their custom green coverings feature the coordinates of the Amazon River “as a reminder to protect one of our Earth’s greatest resources,” according to the website.

His: Evolvetogether Amazonia 7 Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com; Hers: Evolvetogether Amazonia 30 Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com