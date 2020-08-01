Where to Shop the Stylish Face Masks Celebrities Keep Wearing — Including Jennifer Lopez’s Sparkly Number

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

As we continue to battle the global pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that all Americans wear some sort of face covering in public — and celebrities are by no means exempt from this protocol. In fact, many are sharing face mask selfies on social media to remind their followers how important wearing one is to slow the spread of the virus; Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, Courteney Cox, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Hudson are just a few A-listers to raise awareness.

Other stars are abiding by the CDC’s guidelines by wearing their covering of choice in public. Jennifer Lopez was spotted biking in this sparkly mask, Hilary Duff ran errands wearing this rose print one, and Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out sporting this cheetah print version with her workout gear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since they’ll be essential for the foreseeable future, we tracked down the face masks celebrities are wearing — keep scrolling to learn more about where you can shop their favorites.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock; Sanctuary

Buy It! Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Wildlife, $28; sanctuaryclothing.com

Jessica Alba

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com; Honest Company

Buy It! Honest Adult Cotton Face Masks 2-Pack, $24.99; honest.com

The Honest founder’s company recently started selling reusable cloth face masks for adults and kids. So, of course, Alba has been wearing different ones from her brand — she’s been spotted wearing a colorful rose mask and also shared a photo on Instagram wearing another cactus print mask. The Honest face masks are made from a soft, 100 percent cotton material and feature adjustable silicone sliders on the stretchy ear loops and a bendable nose piece for a more secure fit. Plus, there’s an interior lining that's designed to fit a filter. Each two-pack costs $25 and comes with one playful pattern and one coordinating solid color.

Jennifer Aniston

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Instagram; Wolford

Buy It! Wolford Care Face Covering, $35; shopbop.com; zappos.com

Jennifer Aniston, who only recently joined Instagram, has been an advocate for people wearing face masks in public. At the end of June, she shared a photo wearing an all-black mask from Wolford. It’s made from a double-layer of breathable polyester fabric that has a water-repellant finish and has adaptable nose wires that provide a more contoured fit. Aniston’s mask is available on the brand’s website as well as on Zappos and Shopbop.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Image zoom Tracee Ellis Ross Instagram; Copper Mask

Buy It! Copper Line Copper Mask - Reusable Washable Protective Face Mask, $33.99; amazon.com

The Black-ish star posted a selfie on Instagram wearing a reusable copper-infused face mask that’s available on Amazon. It’s made from six ply layers, including a patented nano-ionized copper fabric, and is said to be 99 percent effective, even after 30 washes. The mask features an air zone pocket that offers more room to breathe and a nose pad that helps prevent glasses from fogging.

Nina Dobrev

Image zoom Nina Dobrev Instagram; Summersalt

Buy It! Summersalt Face Coverings Pack of 3, $32; summersalt.com

The actress has been spotted wearing a colorful face mask from Summersalt on numerous occasions — both in public and on Instagram. The brand, known for its super flattering one-piece swimsuits, launched machine-washable masks made from three layers of recycled, 100 percent cotton material. For extra comfort, they have beads on the ear loops that can easily be adjusted to alleviate painful tugging on your ears. The Summersalt face masks are so popular, they’ve already sold out twice — but luckily, they’ve been fully restocked. Grab a pack of three for $32 before they’re gone again.

Jennifer Hudson

Image zoom Jennifer Hudson Instagram; KristianKoutureShop

Buy It! Kristian Kouture Shop Unisex 3 Layer Reusable/Washable Cotton Protection Face Mask, $15; etsy.com

The singer shared on Instagram that she purchased her face mask from Etsy seller Kristian Kouture Shop. The handmade masks are constructed using three layers of breathable cotton material with elastic ear loops and a filter pocket (filter not included). One mask is available for $15, and you can choose from 11 different colors or be surprised by a random fun print. If you want to support a small business like Hudson, there are now over one million face masks available from Etsy sellers.

Busy Philipps

Image zoom Busy Philipps Instagram;

Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Bundle, $35; lelesadoughi.com

Busy Philipps has been showing off some of her favorite masks on Instagram, but there’s one brand she’s been particularly fond of: Lele Sadoughi. “Her masks are kinda my favs — they fit really well and don’t make me feel claustrophobic and also you can put a filter in them (which I do),” she captioned the photo of her wearing a matching cheetah print mask and headband. Lele Sadoughi is known for its hair accessories that are loved by celebs and influencers alike, so it makes sense that the company is creating face masks to match its knotted headbands. The masks (and headbands, for that matter) are made from a soft, stretchy cotton material. You can pre-order Philipps’ favorite for $35 as well as any of the other Lele Sadoughi face masks packs (available for adults and kids).

Jennifer Lopez

Image zoom Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com; Revolve

Buy It! Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask, $26; revolve.com

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to make riding a bike look stylish — the multi-hyphenate star was spotted in action wearing a white sequin face covering from Katie May, dubbed the Disco Ball mask. The Los Angeles-based bridal company is offering a slew of stylish masks for adults and kids. Unique from other masks, these feature two head straps that can be adjusted for a more comfortable and secure fit. Lopez’s sparkly mask is available on the brand’s website or at Revolve.

Kourtney Kardashian

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Instagram; Skims

Buy It! Skims Seamless Face Mask, $8; skims.com

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a selfie wearing her Skims face mask from sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line. The ultra-soft, breathable masks are made from 97 percent nylon and 3 percent spandex and come in five tonal colors, just like the brand’s undergarments. They’ve been so popular that they’re currently sold out, but Skims has been restocking them often. You can sign up to join the waitlist for when the masks are restocked.

Hilary Duff

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com; Werkshop

Buy It! Werkshop Roses Face Mask, $26; werkshop.com

Hilary Duff is just one of the dozens of celebrities to step out in a protective face covering from Werkshop. Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, and Olivia Wilde have all worn the brand’s face masks, too. Duff’s rose print version is made from two thick layers of Werkshop’s comfy athleisure fabric, with one serving as a pocket for mask filters. It also has soft, elastic edges that hug the face for a snug fit. The Werkshop masks come in a variety of fun prints, and one mask retails for $26.

Courtney Cox

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com; Sydne Summer

Buy It! Sydne Summer Cherry Stripe Face Mask, $14; sydnesummer.com

The Friends alum was spotted wearing a plain white tee with her cherry-print, striped mask from Sydne Summer. The small, female-founded company developed a line of chic face masks and mask jewelry that make wearing the COVID-19 essential a bit more fashionable. The brand’s masks are made from a lightweight, breathable fabric and feature elastic ear straps that can be adjusted just like your bra. Sydne Summer also offers unique chain necklaces that can be attached to the ear loops of masks, making it easy to take them on and off. The company’s masks have been worn by Olivia Wilde and Jessica Lowndes in addition to Cox. And Octavia Spencer even gave the brand a shoutout on Instagram. The Sydne Summer face masks retail for $14 to $16, and the mask accessories go for $22.

More Places to Buy Reusable Face Masks Online