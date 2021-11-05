See How the Stars Are Celebrating Diwali in 2021, Including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling & More

The holiday of Diwali is a festival of lights marked with five days of festivities and symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated November 05, 2021 01:50 PM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

The actress and her husband marked the holiday by taking part in celebrations among friends. "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home," she wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

The pair also threw a party for their family and friends! 

"Happy Diwali 🪔 to you and yours," Jonas captioned a video with his wife, embracing and surrounded by fireworks. "Sending you all love and light."

He added, "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attended the Chopra Jonas' Diwali bash in style! Teigen captioned a video of the pair on Instagram, "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!!
Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!"

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen showed off another gorgeous outfit from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika on her Instagram. 

Kal Penn

Kal Penn also enjoyed the festivities, joking on Instagram, "Tonight was super lit (literally) #HappyDiwali! Special thanks to @priyankachopra @nickjonas for hosting such a special, epic evening full of love & light. ❤️🙏🏽🪔."

Meena Harris

Meena Harris got glam to host a Diwali party with Mindy Kaling and Deepica Mutyala (sponsored by Phenomenal and Tinted) that included a few famous faces like Liza Koshy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lilly Singh. 

Mindy Kaling

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Kaling captioned her post from the event, "Last night I was so proud to host a Diwali party with my friends ... We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments)."

She mused, "This couldn't have happened when I first moved to LA over a decade ago, but now we are HERE! Next year will be even bigger." 

Kaling wore a navy-blue saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. 

Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and Mindy Kaling

Credit: Mindy Kaling/instagram

Kaling took a photo with Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan, who both star in her Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lilly Singh

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Lilly Singh captioned her photos from the evening, "Brown Girls. That's the caption. ✨." 

Meena Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Let's just say that the festival of lights got pretty "lit!" (See what we did there?)

Payal Kadakia Pujji and Lilly Singh

Credit: lily singh/instagram

Payal Kadakia Pujji (founder of ClassPass) snapped a photo with Singh during the festivities. 

Lilly Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

"Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies," Chopra Jonas captioned her photos of the celebration. 

Padma Lakshmi and Her Daughter

Credit: Padma Lakshmi/instagram

Lakshmi celebrated with her daughter Krishna Thea, posting a photo of the pair dressed up for Diwali to her Instagram Story. 

... and Her Dog!

Credit: Padma Lakshmi/instagram

Even her pup got in on the festivities! 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Indian actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Diwali with her Instagram followers. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

President Biden and FLOTUS Jill Biden celebrated Diwali, marking the occasion with an Instagram post captioned, "May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People's House to yours, happy Diwali." 

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris (the first vice president of Indian descent) said of 2021's Diwali celebrations, "This year Diwali arrives with an even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic. This holiday reminds us of our nation's most sacred values. Our gratitude for the love of family and friends. Our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need. And our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom, and to be a source of goodness and grace. Let's remember to honor the light within one another." 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Indian actress captioned a photo of her family celebrating, "The only one who can distract me from posing…❤️Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..❤️ #themenofmylife."

By Andrea Wurzburger