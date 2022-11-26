15 Celeb-Approved Products You Can Get on Sale Today, Including Ugg Slippers, Comfy Hoodies, and Clean Mascara

Celebrities have become our go-tos for fashion and beauty recommendations.

Anything Oprah Winfrey calls a favorite becomes an automatic must-have, and we pretty much trust Jennifer Garner to subtly clue us in on the best leggings or cozy attire. Essentially, we let celebrities do the shopping for us, which is especially helpful for holiday shopping.

With so many deals and sales happening during the long weekend, it can be a little overwhelming to figure out what to buy — whether it's for yourself or a gift for a friend or family member. So to alleviate some of your stress, we rounded up some of the best early Cyber Monday deals you can score on styles stars have worn and beauty products they've used.

From cozy hoodies to radiance-boosting serums to puffy platform slides, this list is chock-full of a variety of finds that are sure to please. Keep scrolling to shop and learn more about the products A-listers have been wearing and using this year!

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $18 (orig. $24); us.laneige.com

Merit Clean Lash Mascara, $21 (orig. $26); meritbeauty.com

Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $21 (orig. $30); tula.com

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $38.40 at checkout (orig. $48); soldejaneiro.com

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $40.60 with code 30FRIDAY (orig. $58); vegamour.com

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Serum, $59.50 (orig. $76.50); amazon.com

Olaplex Bond Maintenance System Kit, $72 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149 for two; solawave.co

Let's start in the beauty department: While A-listers probably have access to all the luxurious creams and expensive serums on the market, many use some pretty affordable products, too. Take Mandy Moore, for example, who has been known to use Merit's customer-favorite Clean Lash Mascara for red carpet events instead of false eyelashes. The jet-black formula is free of harmful ingredients and works to lengthen and condition the lashes without smudging.

Merit Beauty

Buy It! Merit Clean Lash Mascara, $21 (orig. $26); meritbeauty.com

Speaking of the eyes, Moore keeps the Tula brightening eye balm on her bathroom counter. The caffeine-infused formula hydrates, soothes, and tightens skin around the eyes for an overall more awake look. That's probably why it's racked up rave reviews from more than 2,300 shoppers, many of whom say they can see a drastic difference after just one use.

Tula

Buy It! Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $21 (orig. $30); tula.com

If you're seeking a radiant glow (well, who isn't?), we suggest scooping up the Solawave Wand while you can get two for the price of one. So many celebrities have prepped their skin before red-carpet events with the little red light therapy tool, at this point we've lost track. A few notable famous fans include Gabrielle Union, Reese Witherspoon, and Megan Fox.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149 for two; solawave.co

With winter comes dry skin, which is why you'll want to add a tub of the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to your cart while it's 20 percent off. Selena Gomez is frequently seen rubbing the hydrating and firming cream all over her body in TikTok videos. It's a staple in both her morning and evening skincare routines.

Sol de Janeiro

Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $38.40 at checkout (orig. $48); soldejaneiro.com

A few other noteworthy Black Friday beauty deals on celeb-used products include the BeautyStat vitamin C serum that Hailey Bieber recently called a "holy grail" product in her regimen, which is $21 off on Amazon, and the Vegamour Gro Hair serum that Nicole Kidman — who is now an ambassador for the brand — counts as a "personal favorite" for under $45.

And don't sleep on this deal on the Laneige overnight lip mask that'll have you waking up with a soft pout, or this Olaplex set that comes with the hair goodies Kim Kardashian relies on when she goes blonde.

Smash + Tees

Best Fashion Deals

Smash + Tess x Hilary Duff Tinsel Skorty, $39 (orig. $130); smashtess.com

Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask in Damask Rose, $55.30(orig. $79); us.drowsysleepco.com

Ugg Maxi Slide Logo Sandal, $79 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com

Tkees The Original Hoodie, $79 (orig. $105); tkees.com

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers, $108.50 (orig. $155); cozyearth.com

Sorel Joan of Arctic Waterproof Wedge III Lexie Lace-Up Bootie, $138.75 (orig. $185); nordstrom.com

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress, $186 (orig. $248); thereformation.com

'Tis the season for all things cozy, so it's extra lucky that the hoodie Jennifer Garner wears is on sale. The Tkees Original Hoodie is free of any flash designs or logos, making it the perfect comfortable wear-everywhere staple. The Adam Project star recently wore hers for a coffee run in Los Angeles, and it's also been spotted on A-listers like Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff.

The hoodie comes in Garner's deep navy, along with a range of neutral hues that pair well with everything. Since it's going for only $79 right now, sizes are selling out quickly.

Tkees

Buy It! Tkees The Original Hoodie in Nutmeg, $79 (orig. $105); tkees.com

For the ultimate lounging experience, now's a good time to scoop up the Cozy Earth joggers that Oprah included on her list of Favorite Things. Made from a super soft bamboo material, the bottoms have a flattering tapered fit that'll look good with sneakers for running errands, too. If you need the latter, this hybrid sneaker-boot from Sorel, a brand that's also approved by the mogul, is now only $139.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers, $108.50 (orig. $155); cozyearth.com

And though you may not even think about buying a summer dress right now, you might change your mind considering Reformation is having a sitewide sale. You can snag 25 percent off everything (no promo code required), including one of the Reformation dresses that Jennifer Lopez wore on her honeymoon with Ben Affleck.

She wore the Tagliatelle dress, a breezy white linen midi that's decorated with a dainty floral design. It also comes in other patterns and solid colors — all of which are $62 off right now.

Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress, $186 (orig. $248); thereformation.com

Looking to catch better sleep? It might be worth trying an eye mask, and this luxurious silk one from Drowsy is 30 percent off right now. It features squishy, cloud-like padding for maximum comfort and a total blackout design. Jessica Alba owns the rose pink mask, according to the brand.

Drowsy

Buy It! Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask in Damaske Rose, $55.30 (orig. $79); us.drowsysleepco.com

Need something sparkly to wear on New Year's Eve? This tinsel dress that's secretly a romper is from Smash + Tess' collection with Hilary Duff, and it's currently 70 percent off. The How I Met Your Father actress styled hers with a belt bag and strappy heels.

But if you'd prefer a more comfy shoe to wear with it, we also found a can't-miss deal on the Ugg Maxi Slides on Amazon, which have been worn by cool girls like Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie. The puffed-up, plush slides actually remind us more of slippers.

There are so many celeb-approved fashion and beauty finds marked down right now. Don't wait too long to add these deals to your cart, the holiday shopping weekend will be over before you know it!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.