These Face Masks Are So Comfortable That Teachers and Essential Workers Wear Them All Day
There are thousands of face masks on the market — there are over 20,000 on Amazon alone — but droves of shoppers agree that one option stands out from the rest.
An impressive number of Amazon customers, including teachers and essential workers, love these Safe Mate reusable cloth face masks from Case-Mate. They've earned over 34,000 five-star ratings and reviewers rave about their soft and stretchy fabric, and comfortable, lightweight feel. And according to owners, their smart features make the masks perfect for all-day wear in school or office settings.
These cotton face masks may initially look like common styles on the market, but they offer a few special details. This style has contoured panels designed to properly fit around the nose and chin while its back strap comfortably holds the mask in place without rubbing or weighing down on ears. They're also machine-washable and come with replaceable filter inserts for added protection.
The Safe Mate masks come in two sizes for adults, and several colors and prints like basic black and fun tie-dye patterns. Shoppers looking to stock up can get them in packs of three or all the way up to 50, with several options in between. And while many reviewers share that these sizes fit big kids and teenagers, the brand also has sets specially sized for little ones, including face masks for children aged three to six and youngsters seven to 11.
Amazon's current face mask assortment boasts thousands of styles, and yet, these Safe Mates ones have earned a spot on the retailer's best-sellers chart, a near perfect five-star rating overall, and over 42,000 shoppers gave them positive feedback. They've been touted as "the best face mask" on the market, and they've earned praise from guys with beards, picky kids, and several teachers.
"I'm an educator and have been shopping around for masks that have the all-day wearing comfort needed in my setting," one reviewer wrote. "This mask is probably the first one that I can say is acceptable for all-day wear. It has the appropriate thickness, the option of filter inserts, and the elastic band on the back truly helps reduce the pressure on my ears. The fit is designed perfectly and covers all the necessary areas of my face without the frequent need to adjust the mask's placement. I'm going to order more and [have] already recommended them to my colleagues!"
"These are the only masks my son likes to wear," another reviewer wrote. "They have the strap that goes around the back of the head, so it's not hanging from his ears. This is perfect for school — he doesn't have to worry about losing it, or when eating lunch, it doesn't have to be put down on a table. The outside is silky soft, and the inside is a soft cottony feel with a pocket for a filter, which is a must. They are the best!"
While some colors are low in stock at the moment, there are plenty of packs that are available and Prime-eligible, ensuring that subscribers can get them fast. Grab your favorite soon though, as the arrival of back-to-school season and the reopening of many offices may cause popular colors and sizes to become backordered.
- These Face Masks Are So Comfortable That Teachers and Essential Workers Wear Them All Day
- Hilary Duff Just Wore the Supremely Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love
- After a 'Rough Time,' Tan France Says These Baby Products Finally Helped His Son Get to Sleep
- Meet the 'Perfect' Cardigan That Shoppers Wear in Every Season