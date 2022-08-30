Shoppers Say These 'Handy' Best-Selling Lens Wipes Are the Secret to Smudge-Free Glasses, and They're on Sale

You'll get 210 individually wrapped wipes for just $13

Published on August 30, 2022

Care Touch Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes
Photo: Amazon

If you wear prescription eyeglasses to improve your vision or your favorite pair of sunglasses to make seeing on a sunny day easier, glasses can only properly do the job they're meant to do with clean, smudge-free lenses.

While the concept may seem simple enough, the practice of actually keeping a pair of glasses clean can be a lot more troublesome than expected — which many glasses wearers already know. So if you're looking for an effective and handy way to keep your glasses clean, you'll want to check out the customer-loved Care Touch Lens Wipes for Eyeglasses, which are currently marked down to just $13 for a pack of 210 at Amazon.

If you wear glasses, chances are you've found yourself trying to wipe off any vision-impairing specks and smears on your glasses with your sleeve, only to find yourself pushing around the mess and creating equally annoying streaks instead of actually cleaning the lenses. Luckily, these best-selling wipes are made with a formula that dries quickly and doesn't leave behind streaks.

One customer claimed there was "no smearing, smudging or haze on the screens I used them on," while another shopper praised the wipes' consistency and said, "They aren't too slick, nor do they tend to 'scratch' across the surface." Plenty of other customers praised the wipes' cleaning abilities, which isn't surprising considering these wipes have over 44,500 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Care Touch Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes
Amazon

Buy It! Care Touch Lens Wipes for Eyeglasses, $12.95 (orig. $16.69); amazon.com

Plus, the wipes are individually wrapped, which makes it easy to take them with you wherever you go. You can throw them in your work or school bag, tuck them away in your carry-on luggage case, or store some in your car's glove compartment so you have them on hand when your glasses need a refresh.

Acknowledging the wipes' on-the-go friendliness, one five-star reviewer shared, "These handy wipes work well and I can keep them at my desk, in my car, and anywhere else I may need them in their handy packs." And while the individual packets may be compact, the wipes themselves measure 5 inches by 6 inches, so they're sizable enough to offer an efficient and deep clean. A shopper even noted, "With one wipe, I can usually clean two glasses thoroughly."

If you're ready to trade in constant sleeve wipes for a gentler, more effective lens-cleaning process, buy the Care Touch Lens Wipes for Eyeglasses while they're on sale at Amazon for $13.

