Drivers Have Named This Best-Selling Car Purse Holder 'the Greatest Invention Ever,' and It's on Sale
Oftentimes, it can feel like you're rushing out of the door with a bag full of everything you threw inside it for the day. And when you can't find your wallet because it slipped out of your bag somewhere in your car, you're suddenly wishing for a little more organization to help things run more smoothly while you're on the go.
Well, Amazon shoppers are here to save you from having to dig into your seat cushions again, as they have given the Car Cache Purse Holder the title of the "greatest invention ever." And it's on sale for just under $15 right now.
The car organizer is basically a piece of mesh with straps that together create a secure hammock-like pocket that sits in the back of the center console. It can hold just about anything including purses, wallets, sunglasses, umbrellas, books, and small tech. Plus, it even acts as a safe barrier between a pet and the front seats.
The best-selling purse holder is available in black and tan, and shoppers agree it's easy to install. It comes with two small clips that securely attach to the back of your driver and passenger seat using sturdy clip carabiners. Then, you can tie the long string around the center console to stabilize the middle of the pocket. And finally, to really ensure the organizer stays in place even if you're bouncing around potholes, clip the strap enclosure together, after using the adjustable clip to customize it to your car. (The strap can stretch from 10 to 17 inches in length, so you don't have to worry about it being too small!) It's no wonder one five-star reviewer called it "simple yet durable and genius."
Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
With more than 6,000 five-star ratings, the Car Cache Purse Holder is beloved by Amazon shoppers for how much it improves their travel experience. One five-star reviewer said, "[I] wish I had known about this sooner! Easy to install, and instantly wonderful to have," while another shopper simply shared they "will never drive without it." Essentially, this gadget really does what you expect it to, as one reviewer summed up: "It solves the problem so my purse has a place and isn't falling on the floor anymore."
The Car Cache Purse Holder makes your car a bit more organized, so be sure to add one to your cart while it's on sale.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Surprise! Ahead of Prime Day, This Oscillating Tower Fan Has Double Discounts and Is Now 50% Off
- Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
- This Remote-Controlled Desk Fan Is a PEOPLE Tested Winner — and It's on Sale at Amazon
- Drivers Have Named This Best-Selling Car Purse Holder 'the Greatest Invention Ever,' and It's on Sale