Gift Alert: This Best-Selling Car Accessory Holds Your Purse While You Drive, and It's on Sale

If you're someone who carries a handbag everywhere you go, then you've probably experienced the struggle of finding a secure place to put it while you drive. The center console might seem like the most ideal space when you have passengers, but it won't prevent your things from flying all over the car at every twist and turn.

Luckily, we found the Car Cache Purse Holder that's the perfect solution, and is on sale for just $14 at Amazon right now. This "genius" gadget clips to the headrests of the two front seats and ties underneath the center console. It has adjustable straps to ensure it fits just right and even has a built-in pocket that's ideal for holding other accessories like your sunglasses and an umbrella. Not only will it hold your handbag in place, but it can also help keep pets in the backseat and prevent them from jumping up front.

This will for sure be in the running for the best stocking stuffer of the holiday season, so you might want to add more than one to your cart to treat yourself and your loved ones.

Amazon

Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder, $13.59 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Placing your purse on the floor anywhere in your car can be a safety hazard if you need to reach for something while driving and this tool helps to eliminate the risk. It ensures your purse stays next to you at all times without taking up passengers' legroom, making it great for road trips with friends and family.

We aren't shocked that such a useful gadget has more than 7,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer even called it the "greatest invention ever" and added that they plan to buy more as gifts for everyone in their life who carries a purse. Plus, more than 40 other shoppers assured that it only took "minutes" to install, and one person said they wish they'd bought it "ages ago."

Consider your search for an easy and affordable holiday gift over, and make sure to grab a few of the Car Cache Purse Holders while they're on sale for under $15 each.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.