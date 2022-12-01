Lifestyle Gift Alert: This Best-Selling Car Accessory Holds Your Purse While You Drive, and It's on Sale Grab one (or two) while it’s under $15 By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're someone who carries a handbag everywhere you go, then you've probably experienced the struggle of finding a secure place to put it while you drive. The center console might seem like the most ideal space when you have passengers, but it won't prevent your things from flying all over the car at every twist and turn. Luckily, we found the Car Cache Purse Holder that's the perfect solution, and is on sale for just $14 at Amazon right now. This "genius" gadget clips to the headrests of the two front seats and ties underneath the center console. It has adjustable straps to ensure it fits just right and even has a built-in pocket that's ideal for holding other accessories like your sunglasses and an umbrella. Not only will it hold your handbag in place, but it can also help keep pets in the backseat and prevent them from jumping up front. This will for sure be in the running for the best stocking stuffer of the holiday season, so you might want to add more than one to your cart to treat yourself and your loved ones. Amazon Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder, $13.59 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Placing your purse on the floor anywhere in your car can be a safety hazard if you need to reach for something while driving and this tool helps to eliminate the risk. It ensures your purse stays next to you at all times without taking up passengers' legroom, making it great for road trips with friends and family. We aren't shocked that such a useful gadget has more than 7,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer even called it the "greatest invention ever" and added that they plan to buy more as gifts for everyone in their life who carries a purse. Plus, more than 40 other shoppers assured that it only took "minutes" to install, and one person said they wish they'd bought it "ages ago." Consider your search for an easy and affordable holiday gift over, and make sure to grab a few of the Car Cache Purse Holders while they're on sale for under $15 each. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Cyber Week Deal! These Customer-Favorite Hanes Sweatpants Are on Sale for Up to 45% Off The Stylish Amazon Find That Oprah Loves for Holiday Gifting Is Now on Sale for $32 Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today