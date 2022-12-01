Gift Alert: This Best-Selling Car Accessory Holds Your Purse While You Drive, and It's on Sale

Grab one (or two) while it’s under $15

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 09:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car
Photo: Amazon

If you're someone who carries a handbag everywhere you go, then you've probably experienced the struggle of finding a secure place to put it while you drive. The center console might seem like the most ideal space when you have passengers, but it won't prevent your things from flying all over the car at every twist and turn.

Luckily, we found the Car Cache Purse Holder that's the perfect solution, and is on sale for just $14 at Amazon right now. This "genius" gadget clips to the headrests of the two front seats and ties underneath the center console. It has adjustable straps to ensure it fits just right and even has a built-in pocket that's ideal for holding other accessories like your sunglasses and an umbrella. Not only will it hold your handbag in place, but it can also help keep pets in the backseat and prevent them from jumping up front.

This will for sure be in the running for the best stocking stuffer of the holiday season, so you might want to add more than one to your cart to treat yourself and your loved ones.

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car
Amazon

Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder, $13.59 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Placing your purse on the floor anywhere in your car can be a safety hazard if you need to reach for something while driving and this tool helps to eliminate the risk. It ensures your purse stays next to you at all times without taking up passengers' legroom, making it great for road trips with friends and family.

We aren't shocked that such a useful gadget has more than 7,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer even called it the "greatest invention ever" and added that they plan to buy more as gifts for everyone in their life who carries a purse. Plus, more than 40 other shoppers assured that it only took "minutes" to install, and one person said they wish they'd bought it "ages ago."

Consider your search for an easy and affordable holiday gift over, and make sure to grab a few of the Car Cache Purse Holders while they're on sale for under $15 each.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Hanes ComfortSoft EcoSmart Women's Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants
Cyber Week Deal! These Customer-Favorite Hanes Sweatpants Are on Sale for Up to 45% Off
Oprah Loved Amazon Gifts
The Stylish Amazon Find That Oprah Loves for Holiday Gifting Is Now on Sale for $32
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today
Related Articles
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe Tout
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now
gifts-for-her-roundup-tout
23 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts for Women This Holiday Season, from Comfy Joggers to Photo Book Subscriptions
Aikoper space heater tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Warms a Room in 'Less Than 10 Minutes,' and It's Still on Sale This Week
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Scented
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Candle 'Smells Exactly Like Christmas Cookies' — and It's Still on Sale
Target Gifts under $20
Snuggly Sweater Candles, Perfume Pens, and More Under-$20 Finds at Target That Make Great Holiday Gifts
Amazon Cyber Monday Roundup
The 116 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer
Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Soon! Add These 136 Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
jennifer lopez amazon coat
Jennifer Lopez Proves White Is Indeed a Winter Staple — Here's How to Try It for Yourself
What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
10 Most Popular Cyber Monday Deals, According to PEOPLE Readers
Macy’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Levi’s Jeans, Nespresso Machines, and More Winter Must-Haves
Macy's Cyber Monday Sale Has Levi's Jeans, Nespresso Machines, and More Winter Must-Haves — Up to 71% Off
People Tested Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
The 38 Best Cyber Monday Deals on PEOPLE Tested Products Won't Last Long
Nordstrom Cyber Monday
Out of More Than 50,000 Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom, These Are the Only 10 You Need to Know About
Prime Member-Only Deal Roundup
The Hidden Cyber Monday Deals That Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access
Cyber Monday Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals
Amazon's Outlet Is Teeming with Cyber Monday Furniture Discounts — and Deals Are So Good, We Did a Double Take
Cyber Monday Amazon Television Deals Roundup Tout
17 Smart TVs That Are Up to 48% Off During Amazon's Massive Cyber Monday Sale