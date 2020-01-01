Capricorn Horoscope: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

Ambition is the fuel that revs a Capricorn’s engine. You have no problem putting in long hours to accomplish your goals and have very little patience for those who don’t work hard. Even when you’re relaxing, you prefer activities that are goal-oriented, like playing golf or finishing a puzzle.

Famous Capricorns: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Bradley Cooper, John Legend, Jared Leto

Ideal Friend: You prefer your friends to be realistic and practical—just like you! That’s what makes a level-headed Taurus (Adele, Rosario Dawson, Bono, Henry Cavill) a good pairing.

Love Match: Patient-yet-determined Virgos (Lea Michele, Zendaya, Jack Black, Tyler Perry) are a great pairing for your determined attitude. Not only will they understand your ambition, but also their planning instincts can help you achieve what you’re after.

2020 At a Glance: Saturn, Pluto and Jupiter are all hanging around in the beginning of the year, making it a bit of a tough start for you. You’ll be dealing with chaos and your instinct will be to try and control it. But there’s not much you can do. You’ll be better off if you just relax and accept things are going to be crazy for a bit. Don’t worry, all will be calm again by spring.

Image zoom Famous Capricorns John Legend, Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton Mark Sagliocco/Getty; Marco Tacca/Getty; Karwai Tang/Getty

Work: You have a few big investments you want to make, so earning money will be your top priority this year. The good news? It’s looking like it will be a solid year for you financially. You’ll see years of hard work pay off around mid-year.

Love: You have a tendency to get comfortable in the romance department. If you’re dating, that means going after the same type over and over. How’s that working for you? In a relationship, it means things may be feeling a bit dull. Push yourself to try new things, like a new date spot or a different dating app. You won’t be sorry!

Health: Physically, you’re in great health. Be sure your mental health matches it! Getting enough sleep, practicing self-care, and talking to friends about things that are bugging you will all go a long way towards making sure your head is on straight.