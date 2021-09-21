The 8-in-1 Pan That Always Sell Out Is a Staple in Cameron Diaz's Kitchen — and Now We're Even More Obsessed
The Internet has the power to make just about everything go viral. But alas, not everything does. Only those things that truly stand out from the pack — which is probably why the Our Place Always Pan, which has a celeb fan base that includes Camereon Diaz, Oprah, and Paris Hilton, has been going in and out of stock for months, at one point racking up a 50,000-person waitlist.
The Always Pan isn't your regular ol' pan, and that's precisely why it went viral and probably why Diaz cooks with it every single day. Its sleek, chic design not only looks incredibly pretty on your stove top, but it's also extremely functional and ideal for small kitchens. That's because the Always Pan is the one pan you can always reach for, as it's meant to replace eight cookware essentials: a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.
Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Steam, $145; fromourplace.com
Basically, you can whip up whatever is on the menu for breakfast, lunch, or dinner using the Always Pan, which also comes with a removable steamer basket. Its versatility is obviously one reason so many people can't stop raving about it — and it weighs a reasonable 3 pounds, which is fairly light for a pan like this, which means easy cleaning and easy cooking.
This pan is obviously pretty and multi-functional, but there are other features worth mentioning as well, like the non-stick coating made without potentially toxic materials, the nesting spatula that means one less thing in your utensil drawer, and the pour spout, all of which make cooking much, much easier.
It's no wonder that Oprah once called the Always Pan a "kitchen magician," Diaz said that it's become a huge part of her kitchen, and Hilton made the most yummy looking french toast with it on Cooking With Paris.
Thousands of shoppers are raving about the Always Pan, calling it "the best pan ever," "a breeze to cook with," and a "dream to use." Shope it below to see it work its magic in your kitchen (and on your meals).
Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Spice, $145; fromourplace.com
