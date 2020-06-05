This $10 ‘Shark Tank’ Gadget Relieves Itchy Mosquito Bites Without Chemicals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re sick of itching pesky mosquito bites or simply want to be prepared for the occasional bee sting, Amazon shoppers are convinced this $10 gadget deserves a spot in your first aid kit.

The Bug Bite Thing is officially Amazon’s best-selling insect bite treatment and has sold millions of units since launching, the brand tells PEOPLE. The small and reusable $10 suction tool, which debuted on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2019, has earned hundreds of praised-filled five-star reviews from shoppers who rave about the immediate relief it provides for itchy mosquito bites, painful bee stings, and more. Shoppers call the product “life-changing.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Bug Bite Thing

Buy It! Bug Bite Thing, $9.95; amazon.com

While there are plenty of topical insect bite treatments on the market, many of them only provide short-term relief and ease symptoms with strong and stinging chemicals. This clever gadget gets to the source of the problem and uses suction to draw out venom or saliva that insects, like ants, wasps, and fleas, leave behind when they bite or sting. This provides immediate and lasting relief (especially when used as quickly as possible) for itching, pain, and inflammation.

Just like other Scrub Daddy, The Comfy, and several other products featured on Shark Tank, the Bug Bite Thing is another mega hit with shoppers. “Literally life-changing — I cannot stress to you enough how much better this simple little tool has made my quality of life,” one reviewer wrote. “I have horrific allergic reactions to mosquito bites. This tool stops the itch immediately. I was a huge skeptic, but it provides instant relief that no pill, cream, or injection ever has ever achieved for me. If you live anywhere where insect bites are common, you need to own one of these!”

After each use, wash the suction tool with warm, soapy water, and it will be ready to go again. You can also use the tool to remove splinters and stingers left behind by bees and wasps.

“As a beekeeper who is pretty allergic to bee stings, I can say this little tool has made my hobby so much easier,” another chimed in. “Now I use the Bug Bite Thing to suck out the venom, and I’ve never once had that severe swelling reaction since. The price is so affordable and the tool is so effective. It really has been a game-changer.”

If you’re planning to spend a lot of time outside this summer, you can stock your medicine cabinet with at least one Bug Bite Thing, if not a few, so you’re prepared for all of the bugs that crop up this time of year. And if you’re in the market for more — to pass out to family members or to keep on hand in your car or beach bag — you can grab packs of two, three, and six on Amazon while supplies last.