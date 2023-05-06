Brooklinen's Luxurious Sheets and Editor-Approved Duvet Covers Are on Sale Right Now

Score 25 percent off everything for the next few days  

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Brooklinen Sale TOUT
Photo: People / Brooklinen

If you've been thinking about splurging on Brooklinen's luxury bedding, but haven't had a reason to, now you do.

In honor of the brand turning 9, the popular direct-to-consumer home brand is hosting a Birthday Sale, and the deals are too good to pass up. Shoppers can get 25 percent off everything on the website by simply using the promo code BDAY. This is one of the best deals we've ever seen from Brooklinen, so now's the time to shop.

The event runs until Tuesday, May 9 at midnight PT, but best-selling items like the core sheet set, which has thousands of five-star ratings, won't be in stock for long.

Shop Brooklinen's Birthday Sale

The popular sheets set in question is so good that it was actually named PEOPLE Tested's best lightweight sheets. They're made with 100 percent European flax linen, which is super breathable and lightweight. If you're a hot sleeper, especially in summer, these will help you stay cool as you snooze. The washed linen garments are surprisingly sturdy and get softer the more you wash them.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Core Sheet Set, $224.25 with code BDAY (orig. $299); brooklinen.com

If you've yet to find a perfectly plush duvet cover with just the right amount of weight, this one from Brooklinen is editor-approved. It's made from 100 percent cotton and is soft as can be thanks to a 270-thread count. Each cover is equipped with handy corner ties to ensure whatever you stuff it with stays secure.

Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover
Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover, $89.25 with code BDAY (orig. $119); brooklinen.com

A duvet cover is nothing without an excellent down comforter, and this one has hundreds of glowing reviews. It has a silky 100 percent cotton sateen shell and is packed with a hypoallergenic down fill. And depending on how heavy or light you want yours, you can choose from three variations — lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm.

Brooklinen Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Down Comforter, $209.25 with code BDAY (orig. $279); brooklinen.com

Brooklinen's offerings don't just stop at bedding. The brand also offers luxurious bath essentials and cozy loungewear, so stock up while everything is on sale for a few more days.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle
Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Super Plush Bath Towel Bundle, $81.60 with code BDAY (orig. $128); brooklinen.com

Brooklinen Down Pillow
Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Down Pillow, $81.75 with code BDAY (orig. $109); brooklinen.com

Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper
Brooklinen

Buy It! Down Alternative Mattress Topper, $81.75 with code BDAY (orig. $109); brooklinen.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Blake Lively Hoka sneakers TOUT
Blake Lively Is the Latest Celebrity Mom to Step Out in These Supportive Sneakers
Helen Mirren Spanx Shapewear Tout
Helen Mirren Is 'Very Appreciative' of Her Spanx Shapewear — and Thousands of Shoppers Agree
gofit Walker Pro/Plus Smallest Under Desk Treadmill
One of the Best Under-Desk Treadmills We Tested Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
National Nurses Week Amazon Gifts tout
Celebrate National Nurses Week with These Last-Minute Gifts for the Nurses in Your Life — All Under $50
100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in May
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Tout
This Steam Mop Makes Floors Look 'Brand New' — and It's $60 Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan with Remote
This 'Quiet and Powerful' Tower Fan Helps Shoppers Stay Cool While They Sleep, and It's on Sale for Under $50
UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
An $850 Cordless Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Absolutely Amazed' Is on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon
wavego Portable Air Conditioners Fan Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner That Shoppers Call 'Surprisingly Great' Is 38% Off at Amazon
Weekend sales roundup
The 6 Best Deals This Weekend, from Huge Savings on Kate Spade Handbags to Brooklinen’s Biggest Sale Yet
Amazon Customer-Lovd Mother's Day Gifts
Amazon Dropped a Customer-Loved Gift Guide for Mother's Day — and Prices Start at $4
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 Tout
A Shark Robot Vacuum That 'Doesn't Miss Anything' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon
people covers
PEOPLE is Hiring! Check Out Our Current Staff Openings and Apply Today
POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Cordless Vacuum with 'Strong Suction' Is Just $140 at Amazon Right Now
Forias Wedge Pillows Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Stopped Snoring' After Sleeping on This Wedge Pillow — and It's Just $40 Today
juices bottles beverages drinks with various fresh ingredients: fruits and vegetables
These Are the Best Juice Cleanses for Home Delivery
Disney legos TOUT
Lego Is Celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary with Commemorative Sets — and They're Perfect for All Ages
Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover Tout
The Best Pet Hair Remover We Tested Is on Sale for Only $18 at Amazon
Amazon Pet Day
You Have 48 Hours to Save on Hundreds of Pet Products at Amazon, Including Comfy Beds, Treats, and Toys