‘Skeptical’ Amazon Shoppers Say This $17 T-Shirt Folder Inspired Them to Organize Every Drawer and Closet in Their Home

Shopping for clothes is the easy part, but keeping your drawers and closet from becoming a heap of wrinkles? Not so much. That’s why users love this folding board to shape and fold clothes perfectly every time — even skeptics are convinced. “My first reaction? ‘Why did I buy this?’ Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple shirts I had just washed and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer!” said one pleasantly surprised shopper.