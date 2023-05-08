Hurry! Mother's Day Bouquets From Bouqs Are Under $35 for a Limited Time

Mother's Day is less than one week away, so you better act fast

Published on May 8, 2023 05:00 AM
bouqs discount code mothers day
Photo: Abbey Littlejohn / People

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, you may be scrambling to find the perfect gift for your mom or the mother figure in your life. While jewelry, home goods, and beauty products can be hit-or-miss depending on your mom's style, it's hard to go wrong with a bouquet of fresh flowers. One of the most popular delivery options is The Bouqs Co., and on May 8 and May 9 only, PEOPLE readers can get 30 percent off their Bouqs order when they use code BOUQSDAY at checkout.

While the company offers same-day delivery nationwide Monday through Friday, and delivers the rest of its arrangements Tuesday through Saturday, there's no option for delivery on Sunday, May 14, so it's best to order ahead. Pick from over 90 plants and floral arrangements, many of which include classic Mother's Day flowers like carnations, roses, tulips, mums, and lilies. Shop some of The Bouqs Co.'s top offerings below.

7 Mother's Day Deals From The Bouqs Co.

Most arrangements are available in original (12-17 stems), deluxe (24-34 stems), and grand (30-50 stems) sizes, and with the 30 percent BOUQSDAY discount, prices range from just under $35 to $174. Some of the styles come with vases, while others require you to add on a container. The Bouqs Co. also features several gift bundles for Mother's Day, which include a bouquet and a small present, such as tea, chocolate, or a candle.

Of the company's themed bouquets and plants, the Mother's Day Roses bouquet (starting from $42, orig. $59), Mother's Day Arrangement (starting from $38, orig. $54), and Mother's Day Lilies (starting from $35, orig. $49), are some of the prettiest selections available. Scroll down for even more options.

sweet escape bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

Buy It! Sweet Escape Bouquet, starting from $37.80 with code BOUQSDAY (orig. $54); bouqs.com

The Sweet Escape Bouquet includes exotic blooms like pink ginger and red cordyline, and is an ideal selection for the vibrant, larger-than-life mom.

fairydust bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

Buy It! Fairydust Bouquet, starting from $37.80 with code BOUQSDAY (orig. $54); bouqs.com

The Fairydust Bouquet features pink roses, white alstroemeria, and eucalyptus to bring a refreshing twist to the classic rose bouquet.

mom-osa bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

Buy It! Mom-osa Bouquet, starting from $37.80 with code BOUQSDAY (orig. $54); bouqs.com

Yellow lilies are front and center in the Mom-osa Bouquet, a nod to the brunch favorite's signature color.

picnic bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

Buy It! Picnic Bouquet, starting from $37.80 with code BOUQSDAY (orig. $54); bouqs.com

Filed with lavender, yellow, pink, and peach blooms, the Picnic Bouquet is a bundle of springtime joy.

regina bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

Buy It! Regina Bouquet, $69.30 with code BOUQSDAY (orig. $99); bouqs.com

In the Regina arrangement, the King Protea steals the show and shines in a minimal white vase, which is included in the price.

calla your mum bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

Buy It! Calla Your Mum Bouquet, starting from $37.80 with code BOUQSDAY (orig. $54); bouqs.com

The Calla Your Mum bouquet features pink carnations, mums, and mini calla — a must-order for moms who love pink.

budding beauty plant bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

Buy It! Budding Beauty Plant, starting from $48.30 with code BOUQSDAY (orig. $69); bouqs.com

The best part of the Budding Beauty Plant? The pink tulips can be re-planted and enjoyed across multiple seasons.

