More Than 9,000 Shoppers Have Fallen for These Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers
With so many top-rated shoes available on Amazon, a pair truly has to rise above the rest to be featured in the customers' most-loved gifts section, a storefront devoted to fashion, beauty, and home items that have earned at least a four-star rating and thousands of glowing reviews.
The Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker is one of the only pairs of women's shoes to make the cut, having received the approval of over 9,000 shoppers.
The slip-on sneaks come pre-distressed and unlaced, but they're built to last thanks to a flexible rubber outsole and inner elastic lining that makes them easy to put on and take off. What's more, they have comfy cushioned insoles that are removable, so you'll be able to easily wipe them down without working around the rest of the shoe.
The Blowfish Play sneakers are available in a whopping 51 colors and prints. You can trust us when we say there's a style for practically everyone, from minimalists partial to the all-white look to self-proclaimed leopard-print fanatics.
Pages of five-star reviews reveal exactly why customers are so obsessed with these shoes. "I walk a lot and I hate shoelaces, so these are perfect casual sneakers," one wrote. "Sporty yet feminine. Fit like a glove! They have great support for a slip-on."
Another plus? Most people seem to agree that the Play sneakers run true to size. They might feel a bit snug before you've broken them in, but shoppers say they'll fit like a glove in no time. "These are my FAVORITE shoes. They do not rub even though I don't wear socks," said another. "They are a bit difficult at first, but I thought it was reasonable for shoes without laces to be a bit difficult to pull on. They have conformed to my feet now and they slip on very easily,"
You can grab the Blowfish Malibu Play Sneakers for as little as $23 on Amazon. An affordable, comfy pair of shoes with thousands of devoted fans? Count us in — the only drawback is choosing between so many colors.
