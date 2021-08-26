10 Products from Black-Owned Brands You Can Shop on Amazon — Including Oprah's Favorite Slippers for Under $50
If you want to support Black-owned businesses, Amazon has a storefront that features hundreds of products from Black entrepreneurs and artisans.
Here you'll find everything from unique handcrafted goods to everyday necessities from small- to medium-sized businesses across the fashion, beauty, home, and toy categories. You can also read stories from innovators about how their businesses came to fruition.
Shopping can make a big impact, and is a great way to support the Black community. There are virtually thousands of Black-owned businesses online, and the ones on Amazon are just a small curated list that will hopefully continue to grow. While purchasing directly from a brand's website may be most impactful, Amazon has made it convenient to discover some of the hidden gems.
A few we came across include these sustainable leather sneakers that can be customized with unique design elements, these aromatherapy shower steamers that would make a great gift for a friend, and this nutritional raw honey that made Oprah's list of favorite things.
Below, we've highlighted eight products from Black-owned brands you can shop on Amazon.
Live by Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
Elevate your bath routine with these transformative bath salts from Live by Being. All three blends are made from detoxifying Dead Sea salt that are enhanced with essential oils that help relax, restore, and energize. The salts are hand-crafted in small batches in Houston and packaged in three apothecary glass jars that come with a wooden spoon for scooping — so they'll look cute sitting on your bathroom counter, too.
Buy It! Live by Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection, $56; amazon.com
Twelve AM Co. Womens So Good Fluffy Slippers
If Oprah Winfrey approves, it's got to be good. Last year, the mogul named the Twelve AM Co. fluffy slippers one of favorite things. "Slippers are the new shoes! And these fuzzy finds have soles sturdy enough to withstand an outing to the mailbox," she said. They're available in three different colors — chocolate brown, grey, and tan — and cost just under $50 for a pair. Shoppers, take note: The style runs big, so the brand recommends sizing down a full size.
Buy It! Twelve AM Co. Womens So Good Fluffy Slippers, $48; amazon.com
The Lip Bar Max Matte Lipstick in Bombshell
A swipe of this highly pigmented, semi-matte lipstick will leave your lips looking bold and feeling nourished. "I love the color and how long it lasts," one reviewer wrote. "Went out to dinner and still had color on my lips when [I] got home." It's available in a bubblegum pink and vibrant orange shade on Amazon for $13 a tube.
Buy It! The Lip Bar Max Matte Lipstick in Bombshell, $13; amazon.com
Fini Shoes Unisex Bold Soft Leather Sneaker
This isn't your average white sneaker. The brand offers unique customization elements that can easily be attached to or removed from its streamlined shoe design. This means you can completely swap parts to create an entirely new sneaker. Fini's unisex sneakers are designed in New York and sustainably handcrafted in Portugal with breathable soft leather, natural rubber, and 100 percent waxed-cotton laces.
Buy It! Fini Shoes Unisex Bold Soft Leather Sneaker, $159–$169; amazon.com
Crafts and The City Luxury Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Gift Set
It's time to up your shower game with these luxurious aromatherapy steamers that are packed with essential oils. Before you hop in to get clean, place one of the steamers on the shower floor with very hot water, but make sure it's away from the direct stream. Close the bathroom door and let the vapors diffuse for one to two minutes before turning down the temperature and entering the shower.
Buy It! Crafts and The City Luxury Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Gift Set, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Clean Design Home Support + Stomach Atelier Pillow
According to Clean Home Design, "One in five people are affected by allergies or asthma," which is why the brand creates sustainable and hypoallergenic products for a healthier lifestyle, including bedding, pillows, dishware, decor, glassware, and more. Its down alternative pillows are non-toxic and designed to respond to moisture and your body temperature while keeping your head and neck comfortably supported.
Buy It! Clean Design Home Support + Stomach Atelier Pillow, $59.99; amazon.com
Mina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Made with Moroccan olives sourced from a single estate family farm, Mina Extra Virgin Olive Oil has a light and smooth flavor that can be used to drizzle, dip, grill, bake, fry, sauté, mix, or marinate — and its uses go beyond the kitchen. Mina EVOO can be used to moisturize and nourish your hair and skin, too. The brand uses cold extraction "to uphold the integrity, flavor and nutrition of the fruit."
Buy It! Mina Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $24.95; amazon.com
Johanna Howard Cozi Throw
Nothing beats curling up with a good book or a glass of wine and a cozy throw blanket — and this one from Johanna Howard will make you feel like you're wrapped in "a warm breeze," according to its description. Its loose cotton weave makes it soft and lightweight enough to use year round, and its reversible design can be styled in any room of your home. Each blanket is designed in the United States and woven by artisans in Portugal.
Buy It! Johanna Howard Cozi Throw, $160; amazon.com
Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower Raspberry Honey
Zach and Zoë Johnson started making raw honey as a way to help one of their children with severe seasonal allergies — and now their honey is one of Oprah's Favorite Things! Each jar is made on their rural farm and full of naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and amino acids. It can be used as a spread, for dipping, or to sweeten your drink.
Buy It! Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower Raspberry Honey; $23.99; amazon.com
Smelly Kids Company Strawberry Milkshake Whipped Soap
One product that can accomplish three different things? Yes please! This multifunctional whipped soap is made with sweet almond oil to soften, smooth, and moisturize, and can act as hand soap, body wash, or face cleanser. It's free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, which means it's kid-friendly. Each tub is handcrafted in small batches in Maryland and comes with a scoop to help keep water out and preserve its quality.
Buy It! Smelly Kids Company Strawberry Milkshake Whipped Soap, $8.55; amazon.com
