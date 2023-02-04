Lifestyle These Home, Beauty, and Fashion Finds from Black-Owned Brands at Nordstrom Are All $55 or Less Grab top picks from Fear of God, Buttah Skin, Justina Blakeney, and more By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 4, 2023 07:00 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. In honor of Black History Month, retailers are highlighting Black-owned and founded brands, and Nordstrom is no exception. With plenty of picks in the clothing, home, and beauty space, Nordstrom's Black History Month celebration is putting a spotlight on Black-owned, shopper-loved brands. In the fashion arena, find items like the Soft Sculpted T-Shirt from Good American, the brand co-founded by Emma Grede, that's the ideal combination of comfort and style, plus silk scrunchies that are not only practical but good for hair strands. On the hunt for new and interesting home finds? Grab decor like accent pillows from designer Justina Blakeney and coffee mug-inspired plant pots from Palette Pots by founder Latrice. There are also plenty of must-have beauty items to keep your skin, hair, and nails in top shape. Try the Sugar Lip Scrub from Beauty Bakerie for softer lips or the rich Honey Coco Body Custard from London Grant Co, a company from founder Tiffany Staten that includes small-batch, handmade body care that works on all types of itchy and irritated skin. We rounded up some go-to clothing, home, and beauty finds — all for $55 or less — from black-owned brands at Nordstrom to honor and celebrate Black History Month. Keep scrolling for some top picks. Nordstrom Home Palette Pots The Terra Matte Plant Pot, $15.75 (orig. $35) Palette Pots The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot, $31.50 (orig. $45) Utility Objects Dimple Ceramic Tumbler, $36 Justina Blakeney Bow Wool & Cotton Hook Accent Pillow, $44 Harlem Candle Co. Nordstrom Clothing Fear of God Essentials Velour Oversize Half Zip Pullover, $50 (orig. $100) Good American So Soft Sculpted T-Shirt, $35.75 (orig. $55) Bien Abyé Three-Pack Silk Scrunchies, $45 Fear of God Essentials Cotton Blend Cargo Skirt, $55 (orig. $110) Give yourself the gift of comfort with the Fear of God Essentials' Velour Half-Zip, on sale for 50 percent off in two colors. One shopper called it the "perfect pullover," adding that it's "soft" and seems "stain-resistant." For a more fitted look, grab the Good American Sculpted T-Shirt, on sale for 35 percent off in the pecan shade. It hugs the body but is made of soft and stretchy nylon plus elastane fabric for a comfortable fit. Nordstrom Beauty Beauty Bakerie Sugar Lip Scrub, $12 Buttah Skin Buttah Vibe Brush Facial Cleansing Device, $39 Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil, $22 London Grant Co Honey Coco Body Custard, $29 Sienna Naturals Plant Power Protein & Moisture Repair Hair Mask, $32 These beauty brands are giving special attention to hair and skin that is particularly affected by the cold winter temperatures. The Buttah Vibe Brush from founder Dorion Renaud is designed to gently cleanse, hydrate, and exfoliate skin by way of high-vibration pulses. One shopper said it made their skin feel "so alive, soft, and renewed." Grab another skin softener by adding the Deborah Lippman Cuticle Oil to your cart. It hydrates cuticles with jojoba and coconut oils, and shoppers say "just a little drop works all day." Give yourself or someone you love a gift and celebrate Black History Month today — and every day — and shop these picks from top black-owned brands that are all under $55 at Nordstrom. 