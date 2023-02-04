These Home, Beauty, and Fashion Finds from Black-Owned Brands at Nordstrom Are All $55 or Less

Grab top picks from Fear of God, Buttah Skin, Justina Blakeney, and more

By
Lauren Fischer
Published on February 4, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Black Owned Brands tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

In honor of Black History Month, retailers are highlighting Black-owned and founded brands, and Nordstrom is no exception.

With plenty of picks in the clothing, home, and beauty space, Nordstrom's Black History Month celebration is putting a spotlight on Black-owned, shopper-loved brands. In the fashion arena, find items like the Soft Sculpted T-Shirt from Good American, the brand co-founded by Emma Grede, that's the ideal combination of comfort and style, plus silk scrunchies that are not only practical but good for hair strands. On the hunt for new and interesting home finds? Grab decor like accent pillows from designer Justina Blakeney and coffee mug-inspired plant pots from Palette Pots by founder Latrice.

There are also plenty of must-have beauty items to keep your skin, hair, and nails in top shape. Try the Sugar Lip Scrub from Beauty Bakerie for softer lips or the rich Honey Coco Body Custard from London Grant Co, a company from founder Tiffany Staten that includes small-batch, handmade body care that works on all types of itchy and irritated skin.

We rounded up some go-to clothing, home, and beauty finds — all for $55 or less — from black-owned brands at Nordstrom to honor and celebrate Black History Month. Keep scrolling for some top picks.

JUSTINA BLAKENEY Bow Wool & Cotton Hook Accent Pillow
Nordstrom

Home

Give your home a springtime update with these touches that add a pop of color to your home. The Palette Pots Matte Plant Pot and Mug Ceramic Plant Pot, which are both up to 55 percent off right now, are simple yet statement-making pieces that will instantly bring some life into your home. Grab one — or more — colors to house your plants in a vibrant way. Another colorful addition is this rainbow accent pillow from designer Justina Blakeney, which is hand-hooked from soft wool and cotton fabric to brighten up a neutral couch or chair.

FEAR OF GOD ESSENTIALS Velour Oversize Half Zip Pullover
Nordstrom

Clothing

Give yourself the gift of comfort with the Fear of God Essentials' Velour Half-Zip, on sale for 50 percent off in two colors. One shopper called it the "perfect pullover," adding that it's "soft" and seems "stain-resistant." For a more fitted look, grab the Good American Sculpted T-Shirt, on sale for 35 percent off in the pecan shade. It hugs the body but is made of soft and stretchy nylon plus elastane fabric for a comfortable fit.

Buttah skin Vibe Brush Facial Cleansing Device
Nordstrom

Beauty

These beauty brands are giving special attention to hair and skin that is particularly affected by the cold winter temperatures. The Buttah Vibe Brush from founder Dorion Renaud is designed to gently cleanse, hydrate, and exfoliate skin by way of high-vibration pulses. One shopper said it made their skin feel "so alive, soft, and renewed." Grab another skin softener by adding the Deborah Lippman Cuticle Oil to your cart. It hydrates cuticles with jojoba and coconut oils, and shoppers say "just a little drop works all day."

Give yourself or someone you love a gift and celebrate Black History Month today — and every day — and shop these picks from top black-owned brands that are all under $55 at Nordstrom.

PALETTE POTS The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot
Nordstrom

Buy It! Palette Pots The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot, $31.50 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

UTILITY OBJECTS Dimple Ceramic Tumbler
Nordstrom

Buy It! Utility Objects Dimple Ceramic Tumbler, $36; nordstrom.com

GOOD AMERICAN So Soft Sculpted T-Shirt
Nordstrom

Buy It! Good American So Soft Sculpted T-Shirt, $35.75 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

BIEN ABYÉ Assorted 3-Pack Silk Scrunchies
Nordstrom

Buy It! Bien Abyé Three-Pack Silk Scrunchies, $45; nordstrom.com

BEAUTY BAKERIE Sugar Lip Scrub
Nordstrom

Buy It! Beauty Bakerie Sugar Lip Scrub, $12; nordstrom.com

LONDON GRANT CO Honey Coco Body Custard
Nordstrom

Buy It! London Grant Co Honey Coco Body Custard, $29; nordstrom.com

