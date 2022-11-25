10 of Oprah's Favorite Things That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon This Black Friday

Amazon's major Black Friday sale just kicked off! And hiding among the sale millions of deals are some of Oprah's favorite things.

Earlier this month, Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 launched with tons of gift-giving inspiration for the holiday shopping season. The tastemaker's list features 104 items across fashion, home, beauty, wellness, travel, food, and more. If you haven't had a chance to shop the giftable products, now's a great time to start: Amazon quietly put a bunch of Oprah-approved products on sale for less than $50.

We know there are a bunch of Black Friday sales to shop, so we pulled together all the under-$50 deals from Oprah's Favorite Things this year. From scented candles and cozy slippers to crossbody phone bags and velvet jewelry boxes, all of these affordable finds make great stocking stuffers and holiday gifts.

10 of Oprah's Favorite Things on Sale for Under $50

When the list first dropped, we named the Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer our favorite Oprah-approved holiday gift. And now, you can get it on sale for as little as $17. With a velvet finish, the luxe jewelry box can be displayed on a vanity table. But its compact size, which has a gold-colored zipper, means it's also designed for travel.

It has a secret earring compartment, seven slot rolls, and three rectangular divisions to store and organize your favorite jewelry. Another design detail we love is its built-in compact mirror.

Currently the best-selling jewelry box on Amazon, it has more than 5,400 five-star ratings. Customers call the jewelry box "elegant" and "sturdy," with one writing that it "makes packing my jewelry for trips easy and organized." Another reviewer raved that it has "lots of room for necklaces, earrings, and rings," and added, "I'm going to buy several now for Christmas gifts."

If you're looking for a cozy gift for your loved ones (or yourself!), Oprah recommends the Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slippers. The slipper-booties feature insoles made of gel-infused memory foam, making them super comfortable. Plus, they have rubber outsoles that are designed for indoor and outdoor use. Even better, they're a breeze to care for as they're machine-washable. The brand recommends washing them in cold water.

Shoppers who've given the booties a five-star rating call them "warm" and "comfy." Many love the convenience of the outsole, with one shopper saying they can use them "outside for cocktails on the deck or to grab the mail." That reviewer also raved that the lining, which is made of temperature-regulating material, "doesn't make my feet sweat, which is a huge plus."

Shopping for kids this holiday season? Read them Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers, which features inspiring stories of activists, inventors, artists, and other trailblazing young women. Oprah also loves the Warmies Heatable Marshmallow Bear. The adorable stuffed animal is filled with grain and dried French lavender, so it can be heated in the microwave and used to help soothe stomach aches.

Keep scrolling for more Oprah-approved products on sale for less than $50 this Black Friday, then head to Amazon to shop all of the tastemaker's favorite things of 2022.

More Oprah-Approved Products Under $50

