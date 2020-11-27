Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Exclusive Black Friday Deals—Up to 64% Off!
If you’re not shopping Amazon’s hidden deals section, then you’re missing out!
Some of the most impressive Black Friday sales are selling fast (we’re looking at you Apple iPads), but there are plenty of deals left for Prime members — if you know where to look.
In addition to Amazon’s huge Black Friday sale, which features over 81,000 markdowns, the retailer’s Just for Prime section has even more savings for subscribers. Amazon’s member-exclusive deals start at just $7 and will save you as much as 64 percent on electronics, health essentials, clothing, home decor, and more. Top-rated robot vacuums, Sony headphones, and pet supplies are all included.
Best Prime Member-Only Black Friday Deals
- Femometer Oral Thermometer, $6.79 (orig. $15.99)
- 100-Pack Black Disposable Face Masks, $17.50 (orig. $21.88)
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Urine Remover Spray, $10.97 with coupon (orig. $29.97)
- Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones, $119.66 (orig. $198)
- Baleaf Women’s High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings, $19.43 with coupon (orig. $21.59)
- Nivea Winter Wonders Skin Care Gift Set for Her, $12.48 with coupon (orig. $20.81)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Attachments, $135.98 (orig. $189.98)
- GQeeM USB Adapter and Car Charger, $10.04 (orig. $14.99)
- Goovi Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $168 (orig. $269)
- HIWUP Multi-Color Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $13.59 (orig. $16.99)
- Amoke Lightning Connector Headphones with Mic, $14.39 (orig. $17.99)
- Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Brajttt Round Planters with Drainage Four-Pack, $35.62 (orig. $39.58)
- Heimvision Sunrise Simulating Alarm Clock, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Decorus LED Desk Lamp Humidifier, $19.19 (orig. $23.99)
While these deals are only available to Prime members, anyone can get in on the offers by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. In addition to these savings, you’ll score complimentary shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, and dozens of other benefits. Plus, there are hundreds of subscriber-only deals featured in the Just for Prime shopping hub — and new offers drop daily every day of the year, so you can keep saving beyond Black Friday.
Among the many Black Friday deals are savings on Amazon’s best-selling thermometer, which is now going for just $7 for subscribers. The popular oral thermometer from Femometer has earned over 8,500 five-star ratings and continues to top the retailer’s best-sellers charts, making this Black Friday offer even more compelling.
Members can also get Angry Orange’s shopper-loved pet odor spray and cleaner for 64 percent off. The now-$11 deodorizer, which usually goes for $30 a bottle, currently comes with two discounts. The multipurpose cleaner works on all floor types and “works miracles,” according to reviewers. It’s no wonder it’s racked up over 2,000 rave reviews.
There are many more reviewer-loved products on sale for Prime members, but just like Amazon’s other Black Friday offers, these deals are going to expire soon. So go ahead and start your shopping with our curated deals list, below, but keep in mind there are only a few hours left to take advantage of these savings!
