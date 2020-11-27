Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Exclusive Black Friday Deals—Up to 64% Off!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Some of the most impressive Black Friday sales are selling fast (we’re looking at you Apple iPads), but there are plenty of deals left for Prime members — if you know where to look.

In addition to Amazon’s huge Black Friday sale, which features over 81,000 markdowns, the retailer’s Just for Prime section has even more savings for subscribers. Amazon’s member-exclusive deals start at just $7 and will save you as much as 64 percent on electronics, health essentials, clothing, home decor, and more. Top-rated robot vacuums, Sony headphones, and pet supplies are all included.

Best Prime Member-Only Black Friday Deals

While these deals are only available to Prime members, anyone can get in on the offers by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. In addition to these savings, you’ll score complimentary shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, and dozens of other benefits. Plus, there are hundreds of subscriber-only deals featured in the Just for Prime shopping hub — and new offers drop daily every day of the year, so you can keep saving beyond Black Friday.

Among the many Black Friday deals are savings on Amazon’s best-selling thermometer, which is now going for just $7 for subscribers. The popular oral thermometer from Femometer has earned over 8,500 five-star ratings and continues to top the retailer’s best-sellers charts, making this Black Friday offer even more compelling.

Members can also get Angry Orange’s shopper-loved pet odor spray and cleaner for 64 percent off. The now-$11 deodorizer, which usually goes for $30 a bottle, currently comes with two discounts. The multipurpose cleaner works on all floor types and “works miracles,” according to reviewers. It’s no wonder it’s racked up over 2,000 rave reviews.

There are many more reviewer-loved products on sale for Prime members, but just like Amazon’s other Black Friday offers, these deals are going to expire soon. So go ahead and start your shopping with our curated deals list, below, but keep in mind there are only a few hours left to take advantage of these savings!

Buy It! Femometer Oral Thermometer, $6.79 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Buy It! 100-Pack Black Disposable Face Masks, $17.50 (orig. $21.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Urine Remover Spray, $10.97 with coupon (orig. $29.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones, $119.66 (orig. $198); amazon.com

Buy It! Baleaf Women’s High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings, $19.43 with coupon (orig. $21.59); amazon.com

Buy It! Nivea Winter Wonders Skin Care Gift Set for Her, $12.48 with coupon (orig. $20.81); amazon.com

Buy It! Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Attachments, $135.98 (orig. $189.98); amazon.com

Buy It! GQeeM USB Adapter and Car Charger, $10.04 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Goovi Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $168 (orig. $269); amazon.com

Buy It! HIWUP Multi-Color Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $13.59 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amoke Lightning Connector Headphones with Mic, $14.39 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, $34.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Brajttt Round Planters with Drainage Four-Pack, $35.62 (orig. $39.58); amazon.com

Buy It! Heimvision Sunrise Simulating Alarm Clock, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Decorus LED Desk Lamp Humidifier, $19.19 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

