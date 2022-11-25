All of the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals That Are Just Prime Members

Prime members can score extra savings on holiday gifts, home goods, kitchen items, winter clothing, and more at Amazon this Black Friday — as long as they know where and how to shop.

Amazon's massive Black Friday sale features thousands of deals across every category, and Prime members can score additional exclusive savings that are scattered throughout Amazon's deal hub and its Just for Prime hub. Subscribers can get up to 70 percent off with these Black Friday deals, and non-members can access these savings too by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

Prime Member-Only Black Friday Deals

To get the lowest prices this Black Friday, make sure you're signed into your Prime account. Not only will you score access to special sections of Amazon, but you'll also get more than 30 included perks, like free two-day shipping on eligible products, exclusive discounts at Whole Foods, and free delivery on Amazon Fresh groceries.

There are tons of great holiday gifts on sale for Prime subscribers, like Eufy by Anker's 15C robot vacuum cleaner. The automated gadget is currently 48 percent off and going for $130 for members whereas non-members can get it for $200. The sleek and quiet cleaner is the perfect gift for anyone who could use some extra help around the house.

It's earned 2,200 five-star ratings for its cleaning power, battery life, durability, and overall value. Owners also love that it's easy to set up and use. Its thin profile makes it more nimble than the competitor models and ensures it can get under sofas, coffee tables, and other furnishings. And with this offer, the device is one of the most affordable robot vacuums on Amazon — period, so this is one of the best Black Friday deals you'll see at Amazon overall.

If you're after a more affordable gift or a stocking stuffer, check out Fauson's now-$10 wool crew-length socks. The colorful styles are made with warm and cozy wool, and they feature five fun color combinations that will liven up any outfit. We can't think of anyone who wouldn't make use of these cute socks, and reviewers agree, calling them a "great gift." In fact, one purchaser was planning to gift them, but loved them so much, they kept them for themself. With that and this limited-time deal in mind, you may want to grab a few pairs.

All kinds of home goods are also on sale for Black Friday, making it a great time to get everything you need to host holiday guests and parties. For those with loved ones staying a few days, you'll want to make sure you're ready to give your home a deep cleaning. If you don't already have a top-notch vacuum, you may want to get Hoover's Onepower Blade+ cordless stick.

The dynamic tool converts into a handheld vacuum, making it ideal for cleaning various floors (like carpeted, tiled, and hardwood), but also upholstered furniture, car interiors, and all kinds of other surfaces. Its lightweight feel and cordless design make it easy to use all over your home. And it comes with a variety of tools and built-in lights to make cleaning projects easier. The discounted vacuum would also make for a great gift.

You'll also want to make sure that your linen closet is stocked with bath towels and bed sheets for all those visitors, and thankfully Elvana Home's eight-piece bath towel sets are now 58 percent off. Subscribers can also get Lane Linen's organic cotton sheets for less. And don't forget about bed pillows, which are also discounted thanks to the Black Friday deal on Himoon's set with 13,000 five-star ratings.

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the baking, so you'll want to ensure that you have everything you need on hand to whip up tasty treats. If you don't already have a set of time-saving, easy-to-clean silicone baking mats, don't sleep on this double discount deal. The MMmat dishwasher-safe mats make cooking and baking a breeze and ensure that nothing gets stuck to your sheet tray.

They've received 3,000 five-star ratings from owners, and reviewers call them "fantastic" and describe them as the kitchen find they never knew they needed. If your family loves to bake up dozens of Christmas cookies or other festive desserts, you'll want to have these on hand.

And if your bakeware has seen better days, it may be time to upgrade your collection with an impressive set, like the eight-piece aluminized steel one from Elbee. The Oprah-loved assortment, which was featured on her list of favorite things last year, comes with all of the essentials: a roasting pan, square cake pan, two sheet trays in small and large sizes, two muffin pans, and two round cake pans.

Everything is nonstick and dishwasher-safe. And here's the best part: All eight pieces neatly fit together and can be stored as one unit, saving you cabinet space while ensuring that you don't have to rummage through a messy cupboard to find what you need. No wonder Oprah loves this giftable grouping!

These member-only deals are just the beginning. Subscribers can shop the full array of exclusive sales through Amazon's Just for Prime hub, or discover more below. Amazon's Black Friday sale will wrap up tonight, so just be sure to shop the event and put that membership to use before these discounts expire.

