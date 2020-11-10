Amazon Just Dropped a Major Bissell Vacuum Deal Before Black Friday

Thanks to tons of recent deals on Amazon, you don’t have to break the bank to score a quality vacuum that suits all your needs. Pet owners, this one’s for you: Right now, the Bissell PowerGlide Pet Vacuum is on sale for $40 off its original price.
Though the compact stick vacuum is relatively new to Amazon, it’s equipped with so many of Bissell’s tried-and-true features that you can bet it’s worth every penny. The PowerGlide’s tangle-free brush roll picks up stubborn pet hair in a single swipe, and its dirt tank is so easy to take off that you won’t risk spilling debris when you remove it. To top it all off, the vacuum comes with a TurboEraser Tool that can pick up pet hair from small nooks and crannies, plus a crevice tool, dusting brush, and a Febreze filter that freshens floors as you clean.
Shoppers have been pleasantly surprised by the capabilities of this quiet, powerful cleaner. “I love this little guy,” one wrote. “It has great suction power and the swivel is so smooth.”
Buy It! Bissell PowerGlide Pet Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
“This is the perfect vacuum for pet owners,” raved another reviewer. “We have two golden retrievers and they shed like crazy so there are hairballs floating all over the place. This vacuum has great suction power and can get all that hair right up.”
Even if you’re not a pet parent, this customer says you could stand to benefit from the PowerGlide: “This is a rocking vacuum cleaner! I love the scented Febreze filter and it scents up my entire house anytime I run this… It has some serious suction power and works great. I love [that] it came with brackets so when you’re done you just clip it to the mount and it’s out of the way. Also, the cord is extremely long so you’re not having to constantly plug in different places as you move around.”
There’s no doubt that the Bissell PowerGlide Pet Vacuum will make cleaning up after furry friends a breeze. Normally priced at $180, you can grab it for just $140 if you shop it now.
