The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum has a 16-foot cord and is ideal for cleaning fur from furniture, cars, stairs, pet beds, and even cat trees. It uses a multi-layer filtration system and powerful suction to get the job done quickly and efficiently. In addition to these handy features, it also comes with two attachments including a rubber nozzle that picks up hair from all kinds of fabric without hesitation. Some shoppers reported that it cleans entire sofas in five minutes, which is quick considering traditional vacuums can take three times as long.