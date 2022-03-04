Shoppers Say This Handheld Pet Hair Vacuum Is 'the Only Thing That Has Worked,' and It's Just $31 on Amazon
There's nothing better than snuggling up on the couch with your furry friend, but owning a pet can also come with endless cleaning. Instead of trying to use lint rollers to clean your furniture, turn to something more compact and convenient like a handheld vacuum that's specifically designed to pick up stubborn pet hair and dander.
The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum has a 16-foot cord and is ideal for cleaning fur from furniture, cars, stairs, pet beds, and even cat trees. It uses a multi-layer filtration system and powerful suction to get the job done quickly and efficiently. In addition to these handy features, it also comes with two attachments including a rubber nozzle that picks up hair from all kinds of fabric without hesitation. Some shoppers reported that it cleans entire sofas in five minutes, which is quick considering traditional vacuums can take three times as long.
You can get the handheld vacuum cleaner for just $31 right now while it's on sale at Amazon, which is a steal compared to some other name-brand devices that cost upwards of $75. So add it to your cart at a discounted price while you can.
The vacuum is a popular choice among Amazon shoppers — so much so that it has more than 12,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer who admitted to being a skeptic at first raved "holy crap!" about how well it worked in their house with four cats and a Golden Retriever. They even posted an impressive before-and-after photo. Other satisfied customers called it a "God send" and said it's "the only thing that has worked to get rid of pet hair."
If you're searching for an affordable yet effective device for removing pet hair from furniture, look no further than the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser. It's super easy to use and for just $31, you can't go wrong.
