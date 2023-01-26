Watching This Bissell Deep Cleaner Remove Tough Stains Is 'So Disgusting Yet Satisfying,' and It's on Sale

If you have carpet or large area rugs in your home, then you know the dreaded feeling of witnessing spills or stains happen in real time. While it can be helpful to reach for a spray carpet cleaner, you can find more permanent results with a deep cleaner.

Instead of a bulky, heavy carpet cleaning vacuum that tackles larger spaces, grab the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner that's currently on sale at Target. It weighs just over 9 pounds and is equipped with a convenient carry handle to easily transport from room to room, or stair to stair. As opposed to an upright carpet cleaner, the Bissell Little Green ProHeat is designed to target smaller stains and messes on carpets, rugs, or other soft floorings with its interchangeable tools.

The Bissell Little Green portable deep cleaner comes with three attachments and tools that can be swapped out depending on the area that needs attention. Use the 3-inch tough stain tool to suction out spots and spills from couches and chairs, the three-in-one stair tool for cleaning tight crevices and corners, and the trial-size Bissell Pro Oxy Spot and Stain formula that's specifically engineered for use with portable deep cleaners.

The cleaner and liquid formula — which is poured directly into the appliance — work hand-in-hand to tackle food and liquid stains, grease, pet messes, and dirt through a spray and suction process. Its fresh, clean scent is an added bonus. Using heatwave technology, the cleaner is able to maintain a consistent water temperature while it works to safely remove set-in stains.

The Bissell Deep Cleaner also has a HydraRinse self-cleaning tool so you can keep the hose clear after every use. This ensures your soft surfaces are only being treated with clean formula and water, without old dirt and debris getting in the way.

Shoppers can't believe the results after using the cleaner, with one saying it's "so disgusting yet satisfying when you see all the dirt that comes out of your couch." Another agreed, and called it a "little gem" that "works like a star" on stains.

A third shopper said they like that this Bissell is "very compact" for carrying around the house, but still offers "really good power to remove tough stains." They used the device in various areas around their house as well as in their car so the "carpet is flawless."

If you have messy family members, pets, or just need a cleaner to address those accidental stains and spills, add the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner to your cart while it's on sale at Target.

