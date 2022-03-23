The Bissell Little Green Machine Has 25,000+ Perfect Ratings and Removes 'Years of Yuck' in Minutes
Stubborn stains? We don't know her. Instead of just using spray and a washcloth or paper towels to attempt to clean old stains, it might be time to switch to something more heavy-duty. Especially for messes that have been there a while. Luckily, Bissell came out with a Little Green machine that's the most efficient way of removing stains and odor from carpet, furniture, and your car. It's compact and portable, so it's easy to use practically anywhere with an outlet.
The Bissell Little Green cleaner even went viral on TikTok last year and one video with more than 2 million views described the cleaning process as "so gross, but satisfying," while showing how much the device can remove from a sofa in just a few minutes. The portable machine comes with everything you need to use it right away, including stain remover, a self-cleaning hose, and a brush head. It has two holding tanks: one for cleaner and the other collects dirt and debris. It can hold up to 48 ounces too, so you can use it multiple times without having to stop and drain the tank.
Right now, the Little Green is actually on sale at Amazon for just $108, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen in eight years.
Buy It! Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $108 (orig. $123.59); amazon.com
Shoppers love that the machine is super easy to use with clear instructions and doesn't make too much noise. The water tank has a fill line for cleaner and another for water so you know exactly what the mixture should be, then, you just flip the switch to turn it on, and you can start spraying, scrubbing, and suctioning stains away. It makes the cleaning process way faster and gets the job done better than most other methods.
This cleaning machine is great for households with pets and kids, but is also great for reviving old and used furniture. Plus, it's backed by more than 25,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who swear by it. One reviewer said the cleaner removed "years of yuck" while another described it as a ″dream cleaner.″
This small yet mighty cleaning machine works wonders on carpet and upholstery and is easy to move from one place to another. Add it to your cart and it can arrive as soon as tomorrow and you can experience for yourself why so many shoppers and TikTok users can't stop raving about it.
