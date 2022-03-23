The Bissell Little Green cleaner even went viral on TikTok last year and one video with more than 2 million views described the cleaning process as "so gross, but satisfying," while showing how much the device can remove from a sofa in just a few minutes. The portable machine comes with everything you need to use it right away, including stain remover, a self-cleaning hose, and a brush head. It has two holding tanks: one for cleaner and the other collects dirt and debris. It can hold up to 48 ounces too, so you can use it multiple times without having to stop and drain the tank.