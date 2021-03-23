Birchbox Is Sending Its April Beauty Subscriptions in Reusable Stasher Bags

Birchbox wants to make your daily routine a little more eco-friendly with a new Earth Day-inspired collaboration. During the month of April, the popular beauty subscription service is sending products in Stasher bags in lieu of traditional boxes, providing its community with a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic.
Stasher's endlessly reusable non-toxic silicone bags have air-tight seals and are useful for everything from holding beauty products in your purse to organizing essentials in your drawers to storing food in your refrigerator or freezer. The platinum, food-grade material is safe to use in boiling water for sous vide, in the microwave, in the dishwasher, and in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to its website, the millions of bags Stasher's sold thus far have kept "over 1 billion single-use plastic bags from entering our oceans and landfills." And while Birchbox's regular packaging is 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable, the move to transform its April delivery packaging is an even bigger step in the company's journey to increase recycling, reusing, and reducing waste.
"At Birchbox, we believe in our power to build the world we want to live in, and that starts with taking care of our planet," Birchbox CEO and founder Katia Beauchamp said in a press release. "We're on a mission to make beauty simple for our customers, and we're thrilled to partner with Stasher so we can make it easy for subscribers to incorporate sustainability into their lives, too."
All of the beauty products featured in the April
box bag are sustainability minded as well. To get your April Birchbox x Stasher collab, click here to subscribe for as little as $13 per month when you sign up for the year-long plan. You can also choose a six-month plan for $14 per month or a monthly plan for $15 a month.
Stasher Bags normally sell for $8 to $20 apiece, so getting one stuffed with four to six beauty goodies for this low price is a great deal. If you want to invest in more reusable Stasher Bags, you can find them on the brand's website and on Amazon.
Don't wait too long to sign up for the Birchbox x Stasher April experience — supplies are limited!
