Avid Cyclists Love This Ultra-Supportive Oversized Bike Seat — and It's 65% Off Right Now
Whether you're an avid cyclist or a recent stationary bike convert, you've probably noticed that most bike seats tend to be quite uncomfortable. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found an oversized bike seat that offers plenty of support and cushion, making both indoor and outdoor rides far more manageable. Plus, this bike seat is Amazon's Deal of the Day with a 65 percent discount, with prices starting at under $15. But you don't want to wait to shop, since this deal ends tomorrow.
The Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat comes in both indoor and outdoor versions, with the main difference being the type of springs (the indoor has elastomer and the outdoor has steel springs). The seat itself is made from memory foam that's designed to relieve lower back and tailbone pressure and distribute weight evenly. The seat even comes with mounting tools, instructions, and a saddle adapter, making installation a breeze.
Buy It! Oversized Indoor Bike Seat, $14.96 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Oversized Outdoor Bike Seat, $20.44 (orig. $59.97); amazon.com
Shoppers clearly love this bike seat, as it has over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper emphasized how much more comfortable this seat makes Peloton rides at home. "This is night and day compared to the seat that comes with the Peloton," they wrote. "This seat is extremely comfortable. [It] changes the entire dynamic of the ride."
Another reviewer said that this seat is great for riders with larger bottoms. "I am a big guy so when I tried sitting on the narrow seat that came with my bike, I was in immediate pain and could not sit for more than two minutes," he wrote. "Now, I am able to ride for 30 minutes or more without having a pain in the rear."
If you're looking for a comfortable, supportive seat either for a stationary or road bike, you won't want to miss out on this stellar deal from Amazon, especially while it's on sale for 65 percent off. But don't forget to shop this deal while it's still live, before it ends tomorrow.