This $21 Long-Sleeve Workout Top Has the Most Flattering Detail, According to Amazon Shoppers

Made with a blend of rayon and spandex, the Bestisun Long Sleeve Workout Top is breathable and absorbent, so you can wear it comfortably during a yoga flow or outdoor run. The top is so soft and lightweight that one reviewer said, "[I] would live in this shirt if I could!" Many shoppers noted that the relaxed fit ensures the fabric won't cling to your skin, but instead provides the right amount of flow without looking boxy.