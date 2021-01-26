This $21 Long-Sleeve Workout Top Has the Most Flattering Detail, According to Amazon Shoppers

Remember when a pair of snug jeans and a statement-making top was an everyday look? Nowadays, clothing choices are very different from pre-quarantine times. Between loungewear sets and buttery-soft leggings, the consistent theme has been (and will be for a while) comfortable and casual — no complaints here.
If you want to add a new activewear piece into your collection, look no further than this affordable workout top on Amazon. It provides plenty of comfort whether you're lounging or breaking a sweat, yet it elevates your look thanks to one flattering detail. It features an open-back design with a twisted hem, revealing a tasteful peek of your favorite sports bra.
Made with a blend of rayon and spandex, the Bestisun Long Sleeve Workout Top is breathable and absorbent, so you can wear it comfortably during a yoga flow or outdoor run. The top is so soft and lightweight that one reviewer said, "[I] would live in this shirt if I could!" Many shoppers noted that the relaxed fit ensures the fabric won't cling to your skin, but instead provides the right amount of flow without looking boxy.
"These shirts are amazing! The fabric is way better than I expected, great material," one Amazon shopper wrote.
"I liked the image but really didn't think it would fit as comfortably or look as attractive as it does… I am VERY pleasantly surprised! I already have more in my cart, I LOVE them!" another said.
The customer-loved workout top comes in 16 colors, including black, gray, dark yellow, and pink, and it's available in sizes small to XL. For the intended slightly loose fit, it's recommended to order your usual size. For a more snug or oversized fit, you can always size up or down. It's also worth mentioning that it can be machine washed with cold water but needs to line dry to avoid any shrinkage.
"I ordered my regular size, which is a medium, and it fit perfectly. I can wear it either alone with any sort of sports bra or over top a workout shirt as an extra for warmth," one shopper said. "The other thing I like about this top is the length of it. So many shirts go over your butt today, this one perfectly stops before that point."
If customer reviews are any indication, this flattering workout top will become a go-to for workouts and beyond. Plus, its budget-friendly price gives you every reason to add a few colors to your cart.
