The 20 Best Things Under $20 to Buy Online This Weekend

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
They say the best things come in small packages, but if you ask us, sometimes the very best things cost less than $20. From cozy slippers to deliciously scented candles to disposable face masks, there's a virtually endless amount of products to shop at this affordable price (or even cheaper).
So if you're planning to do some online shopping this weekend, you'll want to check out our curated list of the best things you can buy under $20. You'll find everything from fashion to beauty to home items from places you probably already love to shop, like Amazon and Nordstrom, as well as some other cool brands like Parade, Lezat, and Wild One.
Anyone looking for some new spring styles should scoop up this long sleeve tiered mini dress; it's a great transitional piece for those days when temperatures are fluctuating. We're also loving this baby pink cropped tank top that would look cute with these highly reviewed tie-dye joggers as a casual WFH outfit that's only $30. Also, PSA: Hollywood's favorite skin-friendly face mask brand just added some new pretty seasonal prints to its collection — and you can get a pack of 10 for $18.
Shopping early for an under-$20 gift for Mother's Day? We suggest this floral- print 2021-2022 planner that's more than half off right now, or this revitalizing scalp massager for all hair types that's only $16. These reusable silicone food savers that store sliced fruit and veggies would also make a great eco-friendly gift.
Since National Pet Day is this Sunday, April 11, we've also included a few finds to treat your furry friends, too. Popular pet brand Wild One recently released its dog toys in a lilac color for spring, including the best-selling Triangle Tug for $16. You can also get the company's Twist Toss that bounces during active play — and extends the life of chews post-play — in the same pretty hue.
As we said before, nothing here will cost you more than $20, so if you've been looking for a sign to treat yourself, this is it. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 best things under $20 you can buy online this weekend!
Buy It! Row A Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress, $18.73 (orig. $24.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Nest Footwear Perforated Strappy Sandal, $19.97 (orig. $29.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Maskc Bella Floral Face Masks 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! BP. Crop Cami, $10; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $19.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Parade Universal Brief, $8; yourparade.com
Buy It! Nine West Cozy Faux Fur Slipper, $16 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress, $18.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager, $16; amazon.com
Buy It! Rosen Tingling Mud Mask, $18; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Lilac Blossoms, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Wild One Triangle Tug, $16; wildone.com
Buy It! Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers Set of 5, $12.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Lezat Pistachio Super Soft Face Mask, $16; shoplezat.com
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. 2021 Strawberry Fields 17-Month Large Planner, $10.20 (orig. $34); riflepaperco.com
Buy It! Totally Bamboo Salt Box, $12.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Wild One Twist Toss, $10; wildone.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether Tokyo 7 Gray Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Buff Experts Srsly Buffed Dry Brush In-Shower Exfoliating Gloves, $10; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.