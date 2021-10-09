That Internet-Famous Pan Oprah Winfrey Called a 'Kitchen Magician' Is on Sale This Weekend
It's always a good idea to get a head start on your holiday shopping early, especially since the internet is packed with amazing deals right now.
Though it's only the beginning of October, Amazon just kicked off a massive sale with thousands of Black Friday-worthy savings on home goods, fashion essentials, and beauty products. Celebrity-loved cookware, clothing, and luggage are among some of the items you can shop on sale this weekend. Calpak is offering 20 percent off everything on its website for its friends and family sale and athleisure retailer Bandier is giving customers 30 percent off their purchase (spoiler: we found Jennifer Lopez's favorite sweatpants for less!). Plus, there's a rare deal on that viral pan with a huge customer and celeb fan base.
Whether shopping for someone on your holiday list or buying for yourself, scroll down to read more about each sale and browse our picks from each of them.
Amazon
Amazon is already in the holiday spirit! Earlier this week, the retail giant dropped 10,000+ deals with Black Friday-worthy price tags on some of the season's big ticket items. You can snag everything from popular cookware brands to best-selling vacuum cleaners for steep discounts.
Some of the standout deals include this Bissell cordless vacuum for $55 off, this Le Creuset cast iron oven for 40 percent off, and this set of two plush bed pillows for under $30. We also found this TikTok-famous digital alarm clock on sale for under $20. Amazon is constantly updating its array of epic deals, so don't hesitate to add the sale items you want to your cart before they're gone.
Our Place
If you love to cook, but don't own the internet-famous Always Pan, you'll want to change that right now. Our Place's versatile cooking utensil is quite literally changing the way people cook. In fact, Oprah once called it the "kitchen magician." The genius pan can replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, spatula, and spoon rest. Oh, and it comes in nine hues that are so pretty, you'll want to leave it out on your stovetop.
The Always Pan has sold out 10 times since its debut and garnered the attention of stars like Cameron Diaz, Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Alba, and Kristen Bell. So it's a pretty big deal that you can score it on sale right now. Until Monday, October 18, you can snag the versatile pan for $30 off.
Calpak
The brand is behind the sleek and durable luggage you've seen toted around Hollywood by stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Jessica Alba. For a limited time, Calpak is offering 20 percent off everything on its website — no promo code necessary!
One of the most noteworthy deals is on the chic marble carry-on that Hudgens owns. You can snag it for a whopping $78 off during the sale. We're also eyeing this pretty rose gold suitcase that fits in the overhead compartments on airplanes for under $150 and this matte pink puffy weekender duffel bag that would look cute with it for $22 off. These deals end on Monday, October 11, so there's not much time left to take advantage of them.
Bandier
The athleisure retailer has become a go-to destination for workout gear and loungewear essentials. Bandier carries a slew of celeb-loved brands, like Les Tien, Solid & Striped, Koral, and more. Right now, you can get 30 percent off your purchase, which includes practically every style on the site. Items included are marked, so just add them to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout.
While browsing, we discovered the luxury fleece sweatpants that Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Lopez both own are $46 off and the soft and stretchy ribbed tank top that's been spotted on supermodels Elsa Hosk and Bella Hadid is now under $50. This sale ends on Monday, October 11 at midnight PT.
