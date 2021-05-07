Meghan Markle Made These Sneakers Internet-Famous — and They’re on Sale This Weekend
Whether you're looking for comfortable shoes, a robot vacuum, or some sparkly accessories, one thing's for sure — you can get all of that and so much more on sale right now.
Many brands and retailers are wrapping up their Mother's Day sales this weekend. By now, you've hopefully purchased your gift for Mom, so this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself. You'll find discounts on tons of celeb-loved products, like the eco-friendly white sneakers Meghan Markle made famous, the stackable rainbow rings Julia Roberts loves, and the colorful KN95 face masks Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff, and Rihanna have all recently worn. Plus, Amazon's outlet section is full of can't-miss deals on furniture and home goods.
Below, read more about the five best online sales happening this weekend. If you're looking at this on your phone, be sure to swipe left to see all the products worth shopping from each of them.
Amazon
If you browse Amazon as often as we do, you may have already discovered its hidden outlet section. It's packed with seriously good deals on hundreds of items in every category — one of our favorites being home goods. Right now, you can get this handy little robot vacuum for 44 percent off and this durable upholstered bed frame for $110 off. Plus, you can save $20 on this ″quiet and efficient″ air purifier that's racked up over 2,900 five-star ratings. Don't forget to check out the other outlet sections: You'll find unbeatable markdowns on clothing, beauty, pet supplies, and more. We don't know when these deals end, so it's best to add them to your cart sooner rather than later.
Rue La La
Meghan Markle has this magic touch that can make anything she wears go viral, which is exactly what happened when she wore Veja V10 sneakers during a royal engagement in Australia in 2018. According to the Lyst Index, searches for Veja sneakers spiked by a whopping 113 percent at the time. If you didn't get yourself a pair then, you'll definitely want to now: Rue La La members can score up to 22 percent off tons of Veja sneakers, including a sparkly version of the ones Meghan wore. Not a member? It's completely free to sign up with your email address, which will unlock access to hundreds of other epic flash sales. The Veja sneakers sale ends on Tuesday, May 11, but at these prices, styles are sure to sell out before then.
Maskc
Several new face mask brands popped up over the past year, and Maskc's reusable coverings have become one of the most popular options among celebrities. It recently released FDA-approved colorful KN95 masks that have already been spotted on a few famous faces, like Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff, and Rihanna. They're made from the brand's premium hypoallergenic materials using a five-ply construction and designed to be discarded after 10 hours of use, which is why they come in packs of 10. For a limited time, you can snag 25 percent off the star-loved essential by entering the code MOM at checkout.
Noli Yoga
The Los Angeles-based luxury activewear label is behind those ultra-flattering leggings you've seen celebrities wearing all around Hollywood. Noli Yoga counts Jenna Dewan, Lucy Hale, and Alessandra Ambrosio as fans, and for just a few more days, you can score 25 percent off everything on its website. Yes, this includes styles that are already on sale, too! All you have to do is enter the code MOM at checkout. We're eyeing these super cute seamless bike shorts that are less than $60 and this pair of high-shine black leggings that are almost $40 off with this extra discount.
BaubleBar
We've never stopped thinking about that time Julia Roberts iconically stacked BaubleBar's Alidia rings on her fingers. The little rainbow stunners quickly sold out after and have been tough to get your hands on since, but the celeb-loved accessories brand just brought back the mini version and discounted them to their lowest price ever. Until Sunday, May 9, you can score BaubleBar Mini Alidia rings for just $12 (originally $44) — that's a whopping 73 percent off! On top of that, the brand is also hosting a sitewide sale, which offers you the chance to get pretty pieces for 20 percent off with the code BB20.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Meghan Markle Made These Sneakers Internet-Famous — and They’re on Sale This Weekend
- Spanx’s Booty-Sculpting Bike Shorts Are 50% Off for the Next 24 Hours Only
- You Can Buy Amazon’s Best-Selling Tote Bag for Up to 61% Off Right Now
- Everything You Need to Build an Outdoor Lounge — Including a Top-Rated Patio Set for Under $400 on Amazon