Amazon Is Already Offering Early Prime Day Deals, Plus More Sales You Need to Shop This Weekend 

We've done a little digging around the Internet to bring you three of the best sales you can shop right now. If your closet could use a pick me up for summer, you'll want to head to Nordstrom. The department store is hosting its epic Half-Yearly Sale for just a few more days. On top of that, Amazon just surprised us with a batch of early Prime Day deals. Plus, we've discovered a sneaky way to save on Outdoor Voices shorts.