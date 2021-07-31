Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid Both Love This Brand, and It's Up to 79% off This Weekend
It's Jennifer Lopez's world — we (and Ben Affleck) are just living in it. So when the multihyphenate wore a tie-dye jumpsuit from low-key brand Lezat in June, we had to check out its website. What we found was a hub for flattering loungewear in fun-loving colors and prints. Now, as luck would have it, the company updated its sale section just in time for the weekend.
Lezat's latest sale isn't the only one worth shopping right now. In case you haven't heard, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is currently in full swing, and it contains thousands of drastic price drops you'll have to see to believe. Other major promotions include a blowout sale from face mask retailer Masqd, plus a massive clearance section from designer fashion hub Rue La La.
Below, we've gathered the details on all four sales and selected our top picks from each. Keep scrolling to shop, and make it snappy; tons of items are already selling out.
Lezat
Lopez's exact Lezat jumpsuit is nearly out of stock, but this similar option is still available and on sale for $65, or $25 off its original price. The one-piece is made of soft French terry fabric and features a convenient drawstring at the waist. Style it with a sleek bun and your favorite sneakers to complete the Lopez-inspired look.
The sale is also full of comfortable separates, from the Liza Cozy Jogger in heathered blue to the Jessie Brushed Pullover in pale pink. Even Gigi Hadid's exact Mocha Face Mask has had its price slashed. It was $16 when she wore it in April, but now, you can grab one for a measly $5. These savings will end as soon as pieces sell out, so add your favorites to your cart now.
Nordstrom
One glance at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's huge selection might leave you overwhelmed, which is why we narrowed it down to four must-shop items. Take the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, one of the brand's top-rated pairs. They usually cost $59, but now, they're on sale for less than $40, while supplies last. Meanwhile, jewelry lovers should check out the BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring. It's a smaller version of a Julia Roberts-approved style, and it's under $30 in the sale.
You have through Sunday, August 8 to score discounts on customer-loved tops, designer denim, and more in the Anniversary Sale. But as always, many of its most noteworthy deals will be out of stock by then. In other words, there's no time like the present to shop.
Masqd
The latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even vaccinated people wear face masks indoors. With that in mind, now's a great time to stock up on reusable masks, and it just so happens that several of Masqd's most popular styles are on sale. The celebrity-loved brand just dropped prices on its royal blue Ultra Sport Face Mask, Cherries Face Mask, and even the colorblocked plaid mask seen on actress Eiza González back in March.
The Masqd masks are made to last, but if you'd like to further preserve their quality, consider the brand's Gentle Mask Laundry Bag. It keeps their soft, stretchy fabric feeling like new, no matter how many times you pop the masks in the washing machine — and it's available for more than half off.
Rue La La
Rue La La is your one-stop shop for affordable designer fashion, and this weekend, its clearance section is bursting at the seams with mind-blowing deals (Free People tops for 73 percent off, anyone?). Simply create a free account to access the best of the best, including a stunning pair of 7 For All Mankind jean shorts and this Rosie Assoulin tea skirt for more than $600 off.
The site is also full of back-to-office essentials from coveted brands. The Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Tote is the perfect durable option to stow everything you can't leave home without, and right now, it's just $76. Be warned: Everything on the site is available in limited quantities, so it's a good idea to order your favorites as soon as possible.
