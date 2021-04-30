The Colorful KN95 Masks Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and More Celebs Have Worn Are on Sale This Weekend
If online shopping wasn't on your to-do list this weekend, you may want to block off an hour or two for it.
There are tons of really great sales right now that are not worth missing out on, especially if you're in need of a new pair of comfortable sandals for summer. Not only can you get a pair of Birkenstocks for as little as $60, but you can also score Lizzo's trendy chain link necklace for 20 percent off. Plus, an Internet-loved bedding company and Hollywood's favorite skin-friendly mask brand are both hosting sitewide sales that you'll want to take advantage of.
Below, find all the details you need to know — including promo codes, when the deals end, and five of our favorite things — from each event. Happy shopping!
Gilt
There’s a reason celebrities (and probably everyone else you know) love Birkenstocks — they’re some of the most comfortable summer sandals around thanks to their contoured cork footbeds that mold to the shape of your foot. If you haven’t hopped onto the Birks bandwagon yet, now’s the time to do it: Gilt members can score a pair for as little as $60! This is a big deal considering most pairs go for anywhere from $100 to $150. Becoming a Gilt member is super simple and totally free; just enter your email address to get access to this exclusive sale, which includes a pair of the Birkenstocks Arizona Sandals stars like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Kendall Jenner all own. The sale ends on Monday, May 3, but styles are likely to sell out before then.
Maskc
You've likely heard of skin-friendly face mask brand Maskc; its stylishly printed disposable masks have become some of the most-worn styles in Hollywood over the past year. They've been spotted covering the famous faces of Chrissy Teigen, Mandy Moore, Lucy Hale, and Jennifer Lopez (to name a few). The brand also recently came out with FDA-approved KN95 masks that have been worn by Hilary Duff and Rihanna. For a limited time, you can score 25 percent off all the brand's face masks in honor of Mother's Day. Just enter the code MOM at checkout to get the discount. This knocks the price of a 10-pack of the colorful KN95 masks to $27, which is the cheapest we've ever seen them.
BaubleBar
What do Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo have in common? They all love BaubleBar jewelry — and the celeb-loved accessories brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide right now. All you have to do is add the baubles you want to your cart and checkout with the promo code BB20. Some of our favorites include this popular gold chain link necklace that Lizzo wore and the extra sparkly version of its best-selling Alidia rings that are now both less than $40.
Brooklinen
The Internet-loved bedding brand's biggest sale of the year is happening right now — but not for much longer. Until midnight ET tonight, Brooklinen is celebrating its birthday by offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code BDAY. That means you've got just a few hours left to score its best-selling luxe sateen sheets for less. You can also snag other plush bedding and bathroom goods, along with its supremely comfortable loungewear, for the same discount. This sale only comes around once a year, so we suggest taking advantage of it while you still can.
