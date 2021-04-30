The Colorful KN95 Masks Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and More Celebs Have Worn Are on Sale This Weekend

There’s a reason celebrities (and probably everyone else you know) love Birkenstocks — they’re some of the most comfortable summer sandals around thanks to their contoured cork footbeds that mold to the shape of your foot. If you haven’t hopped onto the Birks bandwagon yet, now’s the time to do it: Gilt members can score a pair for as little as $60! This is a big deal considering most pairs go for anywhere from $100 to $150. Becoming a Gilt member is super simple and totally free; just enter your email address to get access to this exclusive sale, which includes a pair of the Birkenstocks Arizona Sandals stars like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Kendall Jenner all own. The sale ends on Monday, May 3, but styles are likely to sell out before then.

