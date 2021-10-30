Shop

This Cozy Coat Is Giving Us Meghan Markle Vibes — and It's on Sale This Weekend

Plus, more fashion and beauty steals you need to add to your cart
By Alex Warner October 29, 2021 08:00 PM
Happy (almost) Halloween! Between putting out your spooky decorations, eating bucketfuls of candy, and dressing up in your favorite costumes this weekend, you may want to save some time to do a little online shopping — there are some scarily good sales happening.

Amazon slashed prices on tons of styles from its private label brands, and Target is offering 20 percent off chunky sweaters and fleece jackets. Plus, Sephora's sale section is packed with can't-miss deals on makeup and skincare from brands you know and love. 

Now, you may be thinking Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner. Yes, that's true. But with shipping delays and supply chain shortages, it may be in your best interest to shop for gifts extra early this year. Whether you're checking someone off your list or are shopping for yourself, check out must-have fashion and beauty essentials on sale this weekend. 

Amazon 

When it comes to holiday deals, Amazon constantly keeps us on our toes. It dropped some of its earliest holiday savings ever this month and continues to refresh its offers daily — and some of our favorites come from the fashion department. In case you didn't know, Amazon has its own private label fashion brands, including Daily Ritual, Amazon Essentials, and Goodthreads. And for a limited time, anyone can score steep discounts on some of their top-rated styles. Looking for some transitional pieces? This army green denim jacket that's 52 percent off is great for chilly fall evenings. Plus, this camel wool wrap coat is totally giving us Meghan Markle vibes — and it's now less than $85. Head over to Amazon to shop these early holiday deals and so many more!  

Target 

It's practically impossible to resist a Target sale, especially when there's fashion involved. If your closet could use some fresh knits for the winter, you'll be happy to find slashed prices on chunky sweaters and fleece jackets. From over 100 styles on sale, we narrowed it down to five of our favorites below, including a bubble-sleeve button-down cardigan that's now only $20 and this super soft 100 percent cotton hooded sweatshirt that's less than $30. These Target deals won't last long, so add them to your cart ASAP.   

Sephora 

Anyone who has browsed Sephora's aisles IRL knows it's tough to come by beauty deals in stores. But we'll let you in on a little secret: If you head to the website, there are always markdowns on brands you know and love. This weekend, you can score Rihanna's Fenty Beauty hydrating foundation, the brightening peel pads from Peace Out Skincare, and this Bite Beauty pressed powder, all for half-off. There's no way of knowing how long these deals last, so if you see something you like (or would like to give as a gift), you'd better act fast. 

