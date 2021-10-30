This Cozy Coat Is Giving Us Meghan Markle Vibes — and It's on Sale This Weekend

Anyone who has browsed Sephora's aisles IRL knows it's tough to come by beauty deals in stores. But we'll let you in on a little secret: If you head to the website, there are always markdowns on brands you know and love. This weekend, you can score Rihanna's Fenty Beauty hydrating foundation, the brightening peel pads from Peace Out Skincare, and this Bite Beauty pressed powder, all for half-off. There's no way of knowing how long these deals last, so if you see something you like (or would like to give as a gift), you'd better act fast.