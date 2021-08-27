The Colorful KN95 Masks That Hilary Duff and More Celebs Wear Are on Sale Right Now
With Labor Day approaching, you may be waiting until the holiday weekend to do all of your shopping. But if you'd rather be spending the end of summer with friends and family, we have good news: There are tons of amazing sales happening right now.
Spanx just added a bunch of its popular summer styles to its sale section, Kate Spade is offering an additional 30 percent off already marked down styles, and BaubleBar majorly slashed prices on this season's favorite jewelry staples. And if you're looking to stock up on face masks for yourself or your kids, Hollywood's go-to brand Maskc is having a huge summer sale. Plus, we found a rare deal on some premium wine that you'll definitely want to take advantage of.
Keep reading to find out how you can score six different rosés for $50, and shop some of our must-have items from each of these sales while you're at it!
Spanx
The Spanx sale section is always a treasure trove of amazing deals on shapewear, leggings, bras, and underwear — trust us, we browse it pretty frequently. That's how we discovered that the brand just marked down a slew of its popular summer styles. The breathable Sunshine Shorts that sold out in 72 hours are now $20 off in a variety of colors and all three lengths (4-inch, 6-inch, and 10-inch) and these super stretchy twill shorts are 30 percent off.
And in case you didn't know, Spanx has swimwear! The brand's classic one-piece that's strategically designed to flatter every body type is $53 off and its bikini triangle top and matching high-waisted bottoms now cost $125 together (originally $178). Of course, you can also find some star-loved Spanx styles marked down, like the Booty Boost Active leggings that Jennifer Garner wears and the Perfect Black Pant that made Oprah's list of favorite things.
- Spanx Sunshine Shorts 6-Inch, $47.99 (orig. $68)
- Spanx Stretch Twill Short, $49.99 (orig. $72)
- Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings, $68.99 (orig. $110)
- Spanx Classic Swim One Piece, $124.99 (orig. $178)
Maskc
Hollywood's favorite skin-friendly face mask brand is having a massive sale — so now's a good time to stock up. At this point, Maskc's stylishly printed non-medical coverings are practically as famous as the faces wearing them. They've been spotted on stars like Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale, Cara Delevingne, and Chrissy Teigen. And when the brand released colorful KN95 masks, they quickly became the new fan favorite. Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Elsa Hosk, and Sophie Turner are just a few of the A-listers who chose the KN95s for protection.
They're made using a five-ply construction from premium hypoallergenic materials that won't irritate the skin, and are designed to be discarded after 10 hours of use. Right now, you can score packs of these star-approved face masks on sale. The 25 count usually goes for $90, but you can snag it for $10 off. The brand's superhero masks for kids are also marked down to $14 for a pack of 10.
- Maskc Variety Animal Print Face Mask 10-Pack, $14 (orig. $18)
- Maskc Kids Superhero Face Mask 10-Pack, $14 (orig. $18)
- Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks 25-Pack, $80 (orig. $90)
- Maskc Black KN95 Face Masks 25-Pack, $80 (orig. $90)
Kate Spade
If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to treat yourself to a Kate Spade purse, now's the time to do it. The beloved label is offering an additional 30 percent off already marked down styles — just enter the promo code SOLONGSUMMER at checkout to get the extra discount.
We've got our eyes on this trendy hot pink shoulder bag that's $71 off, this baby pink camera bag that's now under $100, and this extra roomy bucket bag that's more than half-off and would be perfect to carry to the office. The Kate Spade promo code ends on Monday, September 6, but we wouldn't wait too long, because with prices this low, things are sure to sell out quickly.
- Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody, $97.30 with code (orig. $198)
- Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag, $126.70 with code (orig. $198)
- Kate Spade River Medium Bucket Bag, $146.30 with code (orig. $298)
- Kate Spade Roulette Large Hobo Bag, $146.30 with code (orig. $298)
BaubleBar
BaubleBar has become one of the most popular accessories brands among Hollywood's elite, which is a pretty big deal because everything is rather inexpensive. And it's even more affordable right now thanks to the brand's End of Season sale — you can snag some of its best-selling pieces for as little as $10.
There are tons of celeb-loved styles included, like those stackable rainbow rings that Julia Roberts made famous for $24 off and the dangly shell earrings that Jessica Alba wore during a press trip for 37 percent off. Plus, the boxy initial necklace that Lizzo has been wearing on TikTok is less than $20, but letters are limited. This sale runs through Labor Day weekend, but pieces are likely to sell out long before then.
- BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace, $18 (orig. $48)
- BaubleBar Mini Granita Tassel Earrings, $20 (orig. $36)
- BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $20 (orig. $44)
- BaubleBar Fiji Earrings, $24 (orig. $38)
Bonus Deal
If you need some wine for Labor Day, Vinebox is offering 20 percent off its limited edition Rosé collection. Including flavors that are crisp and tart and even fresh and fruity, you'll get six different wines by the glass that pair perfectly with whatever your holiday weekend plans include. Just add the box to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout. This offer ends on Monday, September 6.
Buy It! Vinebox The Rosé Collection, $52 at checkout (orig. $65); vinebox.com
