5 Incredible Sales You Need to Shop This Weekend — Including a Deal on Those Julia Roberts-Loved Rings

Warmer weather is upon us, which is a good excuse to do a little online shopping. Luckily, there are so many incredible sales happening at some of our favorite brands and stores. To help you make the most of your time (and money), we rounded up the best sales to shop this weekend.
Looking to score celeb-loved jewelry for less? BaubleBar just released four new versions of its popular stackable Alidia rings, and you can save 15 percent when you buy two or more. In the shoe department, you can score a pair of Birkenstocks for as little as $70 at a secret sale and get the buzziest sneaker on the Internet expressed to your door with a special code. Plus, Nordstrom just kicked off its massive Spring Sale, offering 18,000+ styles for up to 50 percent off.
Many of these deals end when Monday rolls around, so you'll definitely want to shop sooner rather than later. Scroll down to get all the details — and to see our three favorite styles from each sale.
The department store just kicked off its massive Spring Sale, offering shoppers up to 50 percent off thousands of warm-weather styles. Out of over 18,000 items discounted, we managed to pick three favorites: this dreamy smocked puff sleeve midi dress for less than $50, this ribbed knit skirt for $20 off, and this cozy Sweaty Betty sweatshirt for 25 percent off. The sale ends Monday, April 5, but with prices like this, pieces are bound to sell out quickly.
Cariuma is arguably one of the buzziest shoe brands on the Internet right now thanks to its sustainable sneakers that rack up massive waitlists. For a limited time, you can get free express shipping on a pair of Cariuma sneakers, including best-selling OCA Lows and the recently restocked IBI sneakers. While it might not seem like much, this is a pretty big deal — Cariuma never offers discounts. Just choose "express shipping" at checkout and enter the code DOWNTOEARTH to get them to your door in a more timely fashion. This code expires on Monday, March 29.
Popular global lifestyle company Away just kicked off a massive surprise sale, making it easy to upgrade your travel gear if you're planning a safe vacation this summer. Until March 30, you can score 30 percent off tons of fan-favorite pieces from its core collection, including The Carry-On suitcase that celebs like Mandy Moore, Jessica Alba, and Karlie Kloss all own. The brand's limited-edition Wellness Kits are also included in this offer. They come with everything you need to stay safe during a trip packed into one of its mini suitcases.
Birkenstocks are undeniably one of summer's most popular footwear brands, but its supremely comfortable sandals don't come cheap. That's why you'll definitely want to take advantage of Rue La La's latest flash sale: For the next 48 hours, members can score a variety of Birkenstock styles starting at just $70. Considering they normally go for $100 or more, this is a great deal. If you're not already a Rue La La member, it's completely free to sign up with your email address. By doing so, you'll unlock access to not just the Birkenstock sale, but also dozens more amazing offers.
The celeb-loved brand may be best known for its Alidia rings that have been worn by Julia Roberts and Rita Ora. Earlier this week, it dropped four upgraded sparklier styles of its best-seller. Since they're designed to be stacked, BaubleBar is offering 15 percent off when you purchase two or more (and trust us, you're going to want more!). Add the rings you want to your cart and check out with the code RING15 to get the deal.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.