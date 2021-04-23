That Gorgeous Game-Changing Pan Everyone on Social Media Cooks with Is on Sale This Weekend

Profile Menu
With warmer weather on the horizon, now’s a great time to refresh your wardrobe and your home. Lucky for you, there are a plethora of good sales to shop this weekend.
Amazon should be at the top of your list if you’re planning on redecorating. The site is packed with epic deals on furniture, home decor, and more. Looking for a Mother’s Day Gift? Sustainable clothing newcomer Lezat is a good place to start: Its buttery-soft loungewear and activewear is 20 percent off. Plus, there’s a rare discount on that game-changing pan you’ve seen all over social media. Trust us, you need this genius multitasker in your kitchen!
Keep scrolling to see what you can get on sale this weekend, and if you’re reading on your phone, swipe left on the products to uncover all the discounted items.
Amazon is the place to be (metaphorically speaking, of course) if you’re in the market for furniture, home decor, and cleaning tools — and you don’t have to be a Prime member to get these incredible deals. This best-selling chic velvet couch with over 4,000 perfect ratings is on sale for just $210, and this cute and compact storage console with a farmhouse-inspired sliding door is 48 percent off right now. Plus, you can snag this pretty lavender Shark upright vacuum for $20 off. These are just a few of the endless good deals we’re loving from Amazon this weekend — be sure to check out its secret outlet section and coupons page for more!
Madewell has been a celebrity favorite store since it first opened in 2006, and it counts Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, and Reese Witherspoon as fans. So of course we were excited to see that Madewell is offering an additional 30 percent off all sale items right now, including plenty of spring and summer styles. All you need to do is enter the code BLOOMING at checkout to get the extra discount. We’re eyeing this linen ruffle wrap midi skirt that’s more than half-off and these cool low-top white leather sneakers that are now under $50.
MasQd has garnered a huge celebrity fan base since it came to market last year to help with the face mask shortage. Its reusable masks have covered the famous faces of Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and more. Gigi Hadid may be the biggest fan of all — she has been spotted wearing the brand’s exercise-friendly sport mask more times than we can count. And you can get it for less this weekend: MasQd is offering 30 percent off face masks for adults and kids sitewide. The discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout.
It’s the versatile pan everyone on social media is talking about (and cooking with): the Our Place Always Pan! The clever eight-in-one nonstick pan can replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, spatula, and spoon rest. And it looks so pretty, too! It comes in eight chic earthy hues that are worthy of permanent display on your stovetop. For a limited time, you can score Our Place’s best-seller for $30 off when you enter the code GOODTASTE30 at checkout. This deal ends on Tuesday, May 4, but inventory is likely to sell out well before then.
Lezat is a new Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that makes supremely soft activewear and lounge sets, along with coordinating face masks (so you can stay stylish and safe). Just in time for Mother’s Day, the company is giving you 20 percent off your entire purchase when you check out with the code MOM20. Lezat is also offering 50 percent off its selection of reusable face masks (this discount will automatically be applied in your cart). While its pieces are already pretty affordable, this means you could buy an entire outfit — a tank top, pullover, joggers, and face mask — for just $100.
