Oprah Winfrey Said These Bamboo Cooling Sheets Are 'the Softest Ever' — and They're on Sale This Weekend
Labor Day is one of those holiday weekends you can expect to find incredible deals on home items, like mattresses, appliances, and TVs. But we'll let you in on a little secret: There are plenty of amazing sales happening right now — the most notable one comes from Le Creuset.
The popular French cookware brand is hosting its famous Factory-to-Table sale with up to 50 percent off Dutch ovens and more kitchen must-haves. Target is offering tons of great deals on dorm room essentials and furniture and Amazon's outlet section is packed with unreal savings on home office and organizational goods. Plus, Cozy Earth, the sustainable brand Oprah Winfrey loves, has up to 25 percent off everything on its website, including the bamboo cooling sheets that made her list of favorite things.
Our advice? Don't wait until the holiday weekend to do all your shopping, because things are sure to sell out quickly. Scroll down to get all the details and shop our must-haves from each of these early sales.
Amazon
If you browse Amazon as often as we do, you may have noticed that the retail giant has an outlet page that's overflowing with steep discounts on everything you could possibly imagine. In the spirit of upgrading your humble abode, we dug through the home goods section and pulled some of our favorite finds.
Let's start in the bedroom: Not only can you get a four-pack of these supremely soft bed pillows with over 1,500 five-star ratings for 30 percent off, but you can also snag this highly-reviewed Tuft & Needle mattress for $90 off. And if you're still working from home, we suggest scooping up this adjustable wooden bed tray for your laptop while it's only $15. The thing about these deals is that they have no expiration date, which means they can end at any time. So don't wait too long to add them to your cart!
- Winsome Alden Bed Tray, $15.14 (orig. $32.50)
- DreamGenius Makeup Organizer Acrylic Cosmetic Display Case, $21.59 (orig. $39.99)
- BioPedic Eco-Classic 250-Thread Count Standard 4-Pack, $42.11 (orig. $59.99)
- Sauder North Avenue Desk, $62.55 (orig. $89.99)
- Boss Office Products Tiffany Fur Modern Office Chair, $69.01 (orig. $190)
- Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress, $805.50 (orig. $895)
Cozy Earth
If you're a hot sleeper, Oprah has the perfect solution for you: Invest in Cozy Earth's bamboo sheets. The brand has made the mogul's list of favorite things three years in a row for its cooling bedding and loungewear. "Your bed shouldn't be where you sweat the small (or big) stuff," she said about Cozy Earth's bedding in 2018. "This bamboo-sourced set — including sheets and a duvet cover — is the softest ever and helps regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night's rest."
The company is currently hosting its semi-annual sale with up to 25 percent off everything on its website, including all of Oprah's favorite things. They include this breathable pajama set for $35 off, this soft crewneck pullover for under $90, and this set of cooling sheets for $76 off. This sale ends on Wednesday, August 25, so be sure to take advantage before then.
- Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew, $88 (orig. $110)
- Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant, $108 (orig. $135)
- Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set, $140 (orig. $175)
- Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Queen, $295.20 (orig. $369)
- Cozy Earth Oprah's Sheets and Duvet Cover Bundle, $545.60 (orig. $682)
Le Creuset
Le Creuset put its Factory-to-Table sale online for the first time ever last year, and it was such a success that the company is doing it again this year! The popular French cookware manufacturer's biggest sale of the year is back, which means you don't have to leave the couch to shop its huge selection of deeply discounted items.
If you've been waiting for a reason to get yourself a Le Creuset Dutch oven, now's the time to do it. This wide and round version is going for $183 (originally $305) and this smaller option is on sale for $155 (originally $260). Plus, you'll find savings of up to 50 percent off other kitchen essentials, like enameled skillet grills, mini stoneware cocottes, and more. These deals run through the end of August, but with prices this low, things are sure to sell out way before then.
- Le Creuset Mini Cocottes Set of 3, $45 (orig. $75)
- Le Creuset Signature Oblong Skillet Grill, $111 (orig. $185)
- Le Creuset Square Cocotte, $180 (orig. $300)
- Le Creuset Classic Wide Round Dutch Oven, $183 (orig. $305)
- Le Creuset Cassadou with Glass Lid, $190 (orig. $290)
Target
If your kids are heading off to college, you'll want to make a pit stop at Target (online, that is). The retailer has tons of really great dorm room essentials on sale right now, including this fluffy best rest pillow that's now only $15 and this single-serve mini Keurig coffee maker that's 33 percent off.
As for dorm room seating, swap their uncomfortable wooden desk chair for something a little more cozy, like this plush cream accent chair that's $32 off or this massive bean bag chair that's currently $42 off. And don't forget to send them off with the proper cleaning tools. This Shark upright vacuum is relatively compact for storage and it's $30 off. Thanks to Target's incredibly low prices, we imagine these items won't be in stock for long.
- Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow, $15 (orig. $18)
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Madison Faux Suede Beanbag 5-Inch, $127.49 (orig. $169.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- HomePop Modern Sherpa Accent Chair, $178.49 (orig. $209.99)
