Amazon, Nordstrom, and Kate Spade Are All Having Incredible Sales This Weekend — Here Are the 25 Best Deals

Prepare to fill your virtual shopping carts, because there are so many incredible sales happening this weekend! Trust us when we say these deals are so good, you can't not shop.
Amazon just kicked off a huge sale on a slew of spring home essentials, Kate Spade dropped can't-miss discounts on its coveted handbags and wallets, and celeb-loved face mask brand MasQd slashed the price on its popular exercise-friendly option. Plus, Nordstrom's massive Spring Sale on thousands of warm-weather clothing, shoes, and accessories ends this Sunday. See, we told you these savings would be too hard to pass up.
Below, learn everything you need to know about the five best sales happening this weekend, and find our curated picks from each of them. Happy shopping!
Whether you're deep cleaning every room, gardening flower beds, or revamping the backyard, Amazon has made it easy (and more affordable) to conquer whatever home project you may be planning thanks to its latest sale. The retailer's Spring into Summer section is packed with epic deals on patio furniture, cleaning supplies, home improvement tools, and more. Our list of favorites includes this versatile Bissell vacuum that's also a steam mop for less than $150, these smart plugs with over 29,000 five-star ratings for 25 percent off, and this outdoor wooden sun lounger for a whopping $238 off. We don't know when these savings end, so we suggest shopping sooner rather than later.
If your handbag collection could use a pop of color for spring, Kate Spade is offering 30 percent off an array of gorgeous purses and wallets — just enter the code SILVERLINING at checkout to get the deal. We have our eyes on this peachy-pink crossbody and sunshine yellow bucket bag. The promo code expires on Tuesday, April 6 at midnight ET, so be sure to take advantage of it before then.
One of Hollywood's favorite reusable face mask brands is having a sale on its exercise-friendly Ultra sport mask. This particular version has been a popular pick for customers and celebrities alike. Not only has it sold out 14 times, but it's been worn by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Gigi Hadid (she's been spotted in it at least 12 times!). So the fact that you can get the Ultra Sport face masks for 40 percent off right now is a pretty big deal. It'll cost you less than $15 when you use the code SPORT40 and is available in black, camo, white, magenta, and royal blue.
For a limited time, celeb-loved athleisure brand Noli Yoga is offering 25 percent off everything on its website, including leggings, sports bras, loungewear, and more. According to the brand, its famous fans include Lucy Hale, Alessandro Ambrosio, Julianne Hough, and Jennifer Lopez. First thing on our list to shop? This fuchsia sports bra and matching pair of high-waisted leggings from its new spring collection that'll brighten up your workout attire. When you buy both during the sale, you'll save almost $40. There's no code required to get these sitewide savings, the discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout. Hurry and shop workout gear for less before this offer ends on Monday, April 5.
The department store's Spring Sale is only happening for a few more days, so if you're updating your warm-weather wardrobe, now's the time to shop. Until Monday, April 5, you can score up to 50 percent off over 21,000 spring styles. Some of our favorites include these trendy woven mules that are $52 off, this cute and comfy Topshop sweatshirt dress that's now only $35, and these aviator sunglasses from celeb-loved brand Ray-Ban for 20 percent off.
