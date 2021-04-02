Amazon, Nordstrom, and Kate Spade Are All Having Incredible Sales This Weekend — Here Are the 25 Best Deals

One of Hollywood's favorite reusable face mask brands is having a sale on its exercise-friendly Ultra sport mask. This particular version has been a popular pick for customers and celebrities alike. Not only has it sold out 14 times, but it's been worn by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Gigi Hadid (she's been spotted in it at least 12 times!). So the fact that you can get the Ultra Sport face masks for 40 percent off right now is a pretty big deal. It'll cost you less than $15 when you use the code SPORT40 and is available in black, camo, white, magenta, and royal blue.