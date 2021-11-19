Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, and More Celebs Love This Viral Pan — and It's on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is officially less than a week away, but if you're eager to start shopping, you've come to the right place. We've been keeping tabs on all the best early holiday deals around the internet.
One of the most noteworthy deals comes from celeb-loved kitchenware brand Our Place. Its viral Always Pan that performs eight functions in one is on sale for $99 right now, which is the lowest price it's been this year. Famous fans of the pan include Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, and Cameron Diaz. Oprah Winfrey has even referred to it as a "kitchen magician," so you know it's got to be good. It comes in an array of pretty colors, many of which are selling out quickly.
Buy It! Our Place Always Pan, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com
For more savings on kitchen appliances and home goods, you'll definitely want to head over to Target this weekend. It's one of the many retailers that has been offering early Black Friday deals all month long. We spy the Keurig-K slim iced coffee maker for 34 percent off and the Instant Pot crisp combo pressure cooker for $50 off.
Amazon is also packed with thousands of markdowns across every category, many of which are exclusively available for Prime members. However, there are still plenty of savings for those without an account, though we suggest signing up for a free 30-day trial to fully reap the Prime benefits this season. This iRobot Roomba vacuum with more than 50,000 five-star ratings is $100 off and this Le Creuset enameled cast iron oven is 40 percent off. There's also a special coupon on the best-selling Beckham Hotel pillows that shoppers call "the Prince Charming of pillows."
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for some beauty gifts or stocking stuffers, we recommend hitting up popular nail care brand Olive & June. It's currently offering 25 percent off sitewide with the promo code HAPPY25. Jessica Alba uses its polish for her pedicures, and you can score a bottle for just $6 right now. Olive & June also recently launched press-on nails that come in more sizes than any other brand on the market, and you can snag a set for under $10.
Buy It! Olive & June CV Press-Ons, $7.50 with code HAPPY25 (orig. $10); oliveandjune.com
Stocking up on protective gear? Hollywood's favorite face mask brand is offering 30 percent off sitewide with the discount code BLACKFRIDAY. This code is also valid on options that are already on sale, which means double discounts! The KN95 masks have become some of the most popular among stars including Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Jennifer Garner, and Emma Roberts — and right now you can score a pack of 25 for $34 off.
See, we told you we have you covered! It's not a bad idea to start shopping now since many companies are expecting shipping delays. So if you're ready to go, scroll down to see our must-buys from these early Black Friday sales!
Amazon
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping, $31.49with coupon (orig. $41.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- KitchenAid Hard Anodized Induction Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $179.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven 3.5-Quart, $179.95 (orig. $300)
- Bissell Crosswave All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $227.49 (orig. $257.49)
Maskc
- Maskc Marble KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $16.80 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $36)
- Maskc Cheetah KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $16.80 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $36)
- Maskc Winter Vogue Variety KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $25.20 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $36)
- Maskc Deep Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks 25-Pack, $56 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $90)
- Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Mask 25-Pack, $56 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $90)
Olive & June
- Olive & June CV Press-Ons, $7.50 with code HAPPY25 (orig. $10)
- Olive & June The Winter Set 2021, $60 with code HAPPY25 (orig. $80)
- Olive & June The Winter Mani Box, $75 with code HAPPY25 (orig. $100)
- Olive & June Social Studies Polish, $6 with code HAPPY25 (orig. $8)
- Olive & June Super Stars Press-Ons, $7.50 with code HAPPY25 (orig. $10)
Target
- Instant Pot 6-Quart Crisp Combo 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Grayson Threads Choose Happy Graphic Jogger Pants, $15 (orig. $19.99)
- Disney Mickey Mouse Oversized Graphic Sweatshirt, $15 (orig. $17.99)
