So Many Celeb-Loved Fashion and Beauty Staples Are on Sale This Weekend — Including Julia Roberts-Loved Rings
There's nothing quite like scoring celeb-loved styles at steep discounts — and you can do just that thanks to the myriad of incredible sales happening this weekend!
BaubleBar put a handful of its archived best-sellers on sale starting at $10 (spoiler: the ring Julia Roberts made famous is included!), and Olive & June dropped a discount code that takes 20 percent off everything on its website. ICYMI: Madewell is hosting a secret sale with an additional 30 percent off already marked-down styles. Also, the big news of the day: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is open for all cardmembers! However, if you're not a cardmember, the department store's regular sale section is always overflowing with thousands of discounted trendy styles that are worthy of your closet.
Below, we've compiled all the details for each sale and selected our must-haves. Keep scrolling to shop!
BaubleBar
Celeb-loved jewelry brand BaubleBar is hosting its Now and Ten event, which means you can get an array of its most sought-after pieces starting at just $10. So if you've been waiting to get your hands on those pretty rainbow rings that Julia Roberts loves, now's the time to do it. The Mini Alidia Rings are just $20 apiece, but sizes are going fast.
Those who follow Lizzo on TikTok may have noticed her wearing a sparkly initial necklace in a few recent videos — it's from BaubleBar, and on sale for just $18, though many letters are sold out. If yours happens to be, there's a very similar option on sale for the same price with more letters available. These savings end on Sunday, July 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so add your favorite baubles to your cart before then.
Madewell
Ah, how we (and celebrities) love Madewell. The brand's denim has been a go-to for A-listers like Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts over the years, and thanks to this special four-letter promo code, you can get a pair for cheap! During Madewell's Secret Stock Sale, shoppers can score an additional 30 percent off already marked-down styles by entering the code PSST at checkout.
Some of our Madewell sale favorites include this breezy linen mini dress for less than $60, these snake-embossed leather sneakers for $63 off, and this adorable mini straw tote bag for 43 percent off. And don't forget to check out the denim deals! We love these mid-length jean shorts that are now under $40. These deals expire on Monday, July 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET, which means there's less than 72 hours left to shop this sale!
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is less than two weeks away, but as of today, all Nordy Club cardmembers have exclusive early access to shop! If you're not a cardholder, you can still preview the sale and add items to your wishlist. Plus, the department store always has thousands of markdowns on trendy styles that anyone can add to their carts now.
How cute is this Free People sleeveless crop top and mini skirt set? It's on sale for just $50 right now and works when worn together or separate. For the ultimate vacay 'fit, add these puffy Steve Madden slides to your cart for 40 percent off and grab a pair of these cat eye sunnies for just $10. Also, peep this adorable teeny tiny shoulder bag from celeb-loved brand Cult Gaia that's a whopping 50 percent off. See, we told you there were already really great deals — and the Anniversary Sale hasn't even started yet.
Olive & June
Jessica Alba put Olive & June back on our radar earlier this week when she shared a photo of her pretty pedicure and nail art on Instagram. The Los Angeles brand is behind those buzzy nail kits you've probably seen all over social media this past year, and if you're a nail buff (hehe) like us, we have great news: Olive & June is offering 20 percent off everything on its website with the code VACAY.
Of the 76 different colors available, Alba opted for MG, a desert-inspired terracotta shade that you can get for under $7. For those who want to experiment with nail art, we suggest trying the fun nail stickers that are inspired by some of the brand's salon-favorite designs. Alba used the Lucky Stars pack, which is on sale for just $6 right now. If half the pain of painting your nails is waiting for polish to dry, we recommend Olive & June's dry drops. A few drops of its formula will dry your polish to the touch in 80 seconds. We don't know how long this sale runs, so be sure to shop while you can still get a deal.
