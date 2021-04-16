There Are Epic Deals on Dyson Hair Tools, Celeb-Loved Sneakers, and More in These Weekend Sales

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Put on your coziest loungewear, grab your favorite beverage, and pull out your credit cards — it's time to kick back and relax with some online shopping! There are so many good sales this weekend, you won't be able to resist.
If you're looking to restock your vanity, Sephora's biggest sale of the year is happening right now (but not for much longer). In the market for a good pair of sneakers? Gilt members can score this celeb-loved brand's eco-friendly kicks for way less. Plus, you can grab the stylish Maskc disposable face masks A-listers love for 30 percent off. Amazon is also packed with incredible deals, some of which are exclusive to Prime members.
Keep scrolling to shop the four best sales this weekend, plus our favorite buys from each of them.
If you shop at Sephora regularly, you know the best time of the year to do so is during Beauty Insider Sales. During the event, your membership status determines the discount you'll receive and how long you'll have to use it. Here's the breakdown: Rouge members get 20 percent off their entire purchase, VIB members get 15 percent off, and Insiders get 10 percent off. The sale is now open for all members, so all you need to do is sign into your account (or create one for free) and enter the code OMGSPRING at checkout.
Higher-tier members caused popular picks like the Dyson Airwrap and Supersonic Hair Dryer to sell out early in the sale, but the brand's equally popular Corrale Hair Straightener is still available as of this writing. Plus, one of Meghan Markle's favorite lipsticks is on sale! Prices listed below are for Rouge members, so your final cart total may vary. Don't wait too long: The event ends on Monday, April 19.
Amazon is always packed with good deals — if you know where to look. There are thousands of discounts across every category at any given time, whether it's a Deal of the Day, a clickable coupon, or an exclusive Prime member deal. Amazon also has a secret outlet filled with major markdowns on home, beauty, fashion, and so much more. Overwhelming, right?
We combed through what's on sale this weekend to bring you five standout deals, including this Roborock robot vacuum mop that's a whopping $330 off and this highly reviewed cloud-like mattress topper that's 24 percent off. With prices this good, these items are likely to sell out soon!
Maskc's face masks are designed to provide superior protection without compromising style, which is likely why they've become a popular pick for countless celebrities. The brand offers colorful KN95 masks along with patterned disposable ones, like this cheetah-print option that's sold out six times and been worn by Lucy Hale and Gwen Stefani. And we'll let you in on a little secret: You can score a handful of the Hollywood-loved face masks on sale.
The brand is offering a small selection of its disposable masks for kids and adults for 30 percent off, including the solid beige masks that Chrissy Teigen has worn. They're available in packs of 10 for $12 (originally $18), which shakes out to $1.20 per mask.
What do Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Reese Witherspoon have in common? They all own Veja sneakers. The eco-friendly footwear brand makes classic tennis shoe silhouettes with clean trim, and they're easy to spot thanks to the signature stitched "V" along the sides. They usually cost anywhere between $140 and $170, but for a limited time, Gilt members can score a pair of Veja sneakers for less. If you're not a member, it's completely free to sign up — just enter your email address to unlock the deals. And since you can snag the all-white version of Meghan's Veja V-10s for $30 off, you definitely should.
The sale ends at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 17, which means there's not much time left to grab Vejas on sale. Styles are selling out quicker than you can get them in your cart, so hurry and click below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.