There Are Epic Deals on Dyson Hair Tools, Celeb-Loved Sneakers, and More in These Weekend Sales

If you shop at Sephora regularly, you know the best time of the year to do so is during Beauty Insider Sales. During the event, your membership status determines the discount you'll receive and how long you'll have to use it. Here's the breakdown: Rouge members get 20 percent off their entire purchase, VIB members get 15 percent off, and Insiders get 10 percent off. The sale is now open for all members, so all you need to do is sign into your account (or create one for free) and enter the code OMGSPRING at checkout.