Your Favorite Websites Are Full of Hidden Discounts Right Now — Including Kate Spade Wallets for $25
Somehow, we've made it to October. Black Friday bargain-hunting might not be on your mind yet, but if you'd like a head start on your holiday shopping, there are plenty of sale events worth taking advantage of right now.
In our search for this weekend's best deals, we came across a few unexpected contenders. Take Hatch, for instance, the celebrity-approved maternity brand that happens to be running a flash sale as we speak. Luxury skincare company Kate Somerville is hosting a small but mighty promotion full of top-rated formulas. Finally, there's none other than Kate Spade, which just dropped prices on some of its cutest totes, wallets, and crossbodies. Put simply, there really is something for almost every kind of shopper.
Below, check out everything we have our eye on from each of the sales!
Hatch
Celebrity-loved maternity brand Hatch just launched its annual Fall Flash Sale, and it features 20 percent off almost everything on the site with code THEBIGSALE. The sleek black Eliza Dress, which Meghan Markle wore several times during her first pregnancy, is $45 off as part of the event. An Ashley Graham-approved sweater is marked down, too — in a recent TikTok, the supermodel wore Hatch's cashmere Marlow Cardigan, and it's now more than $60 off. Even if you don't have a little one on the way, the cozy piece is perfect for fall. The sale only lasts through October 4, so grab your favorite items stat, be it a top-rated body oil or universally-flattering pair of leggings.
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville's Last Chance section is a little-known destination for some of the best deals in luxury skincare. Right now, the brand's best-selling Dermalquench treatment is nearly half off, and you can get a travel-size version for just $20. The formula promises instant and long-term results like diminished fine lines and improved skin firmness. Meanwhile, the Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment customers can't get enough of is now $20 off. The smoothing oil can be used on skin, hair, and nails, and reviewers say it's the "best serum out there." If acne is your biggest concern, check out the foaming Eradikate Mask, which is full of clinically-tested acne medication to draw out impurities and prevent new blemishes. Right now, it's less than $50 while supplies last.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade's famous Surprise Sale is still going strong, with dozens of new products recently added to the mix. The Karissa Nylon Large Backpack is practically begging to become your return-to-workplace staple. It normally costs $299, but today, the spacious bag is just $99. Looking for an even bigger bargain? This adorable tri-fold wallet is on sale for $25, which is a wildly low price for any designer accessory, and a formerly-$329 tote is now a mere $79. If you'd like a happy medium between a carryall and a wallet, consider the Jackson Colorblock Small Tab Crossbody, which can be yours for less than $70. Be warned: These deals are known to sell out, so shop while you still can.
