8 Services That Allow You to Create Beautiful Wedding Websites

As online wedding planning has grown in popularity over the years, so has the number of wedding websites. Whether you're a novice that needs step-by-step help with planning, or a detail-oriented, soon-to-be newlywed, here are the best wedding websites that will help you curate a cohesive, personal, and memorable wedding experience.

Wedding websites allow you to build your own website using a predesigned template, which can be customized by color, font, and layout based on your desired theme. Once you've got the layout of your website down, you can match digital and print invites to your site's theme, manage guest lists and RSVPs, create itineraries, set up a registry or cash fund, and add hotel, restaurant, or sight-seeing recommendations near your venue. While some wedding websites have a monthly or annual fee for their services, most are actually free to use.

In today's world, it is nearly impossible to plan a wedding without the help of a website. Wedding websites in many ways have stolen the spotlight from planners, as every aspect of the special occasion can be carefully managed by you at any time from the comfort of your home or the palm of your hand.

Best Overall: Joy Joy Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Free

Free Custom Domain? Yes ($20)

Yes ($20) Wedding Invites? Yes, digital and print Pros & Cons Pros Website customization includes advanced CSS coding

RSVP tracking gives real-time updates

Detail-oriented mobile app Cons Limited template and customization options Why It Made the List From its selection of polished design themes to free planning tools, Joy ranked number one on this list as the best wedding website. From the beginning, Joy offers a premium website-building experience by giving you hundreds of templates to choose from, with themes that include botanical, classy, rustic, and floral. Templates are completely customizable, and if you want to add your own flair, the site's advanced CSS customization tool is there to help you modify all your website's details. In addition to Joy's design options, you also have access to a helpful set of organizational services. For starters, you can easily match save-the-dates and invites to your website theme, which is available in digital and print formats. From there, you can personalize your website with a handy Q&A/FAQ section, build a schedule for important dates, and help guests with travel accommodations. RSVP tracking automatically updates based on guest information, and guest lists can be modified at any time. In terms of gifts, Joy makes linking your registry a breeze, and you can organize your wish list items by category, like kitchen, bed & bath, home, etc. One of the stellar features of the site is the option to collaborate on design and event specifics with your partner, friend, or family member without sharing passwords.

Best for Wedding Planning: The Knot The Knot Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Free

Free Custom Domain? Yes ($20)

Yes ($20) Wedding Invites? Yes, digital and print Pros & Cons Pros Extensive wedding planning tools

User-friendly vendor marketplace

Match paper suite to website theme Cons Website customization is limited on mobile app

Not ideal for smaller-scale weddings Why It Made the List While The Knot has solid wedding website designs, it stands out for its noteworthy and extensive set of wedding planning tools. Like its competitors, the site allows you to customize your website from hundreds of templates to fit your specific theme and style, and a custom domain costs an additional $20. The templates, which can be matched to your paper suite, range from classic to floral and even include styles designed by Vera Wang. Website design is secondary to The Knot's comprehensive planning tools, which include a budgeter, interactive checklist, RVSP management system, registry, and vendor marketplace. Planning your wedding can be done on your desktop or from the convenient companion app. With the site's budgeter, you can manage your wedding expenses and get insider tips for extra help. The interactive wedding checklist also allows you to modify and update your schedule, while the RSVP system effortlessly imports guests from your contact list or spreadsheet. Along with guest RSVPs, you can track gift purchases from your registry, and even manage communications with desired vendors through The Knot's vendor marketplace. Given its range of services, the site's wedding website builder is ideal for those planning a large wedding event.

Best for Matching Invitations: Minted Minted Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Free

Free Custom Domain? Yes ($15)

Yes ($15) Wedding Invites? Yes, digital and print Pros & Cons Pros Build a cohesive wedding theme with matching invites

Discounts on wedding stationery with your website

Style quiz helps you find your perfect theme Cons Extra site customization costs $15

RSVP system not as robust as competitors Why It Made the List Minted is an expert in delivering quality invitations to customers ready to say "I do." While invitations are Minted's bread and butter, the site also has an easy-to-use wedding website builder that can match your desired theme to all of your wedding stationery like invitations, save-the-dates, and thank-you cards. The site's designs are specifically created by independent artists, and templates are categorized by season, location themes (beach or city-specific), design themes (geometric, rustic, etc.), and even heritage. Building a website is simple with the site's style quiz, and once you've found the right theme, you can get discounted matching stationery. Along with the beautiful selection of template themes, Minted's guest manager tool allows you to collect guest information from your contact list, emails contacts for you, and gathers address information for invitations. For $15, you can make a custom URL and add extra site pages, great for photo galleries and videos. If you need help along the way, the site offers a 30-minute complimentary appointment with a concierge or a $49 paid appointment that includes an automatic custom URL upgrade.

Best Wedding Registry: Zola.com Zola.com Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Free

Free Custom Domain? Yes ($15)

Yes ($15) Wedding Invites? Yes, digital and print Pros & Cons Pros Registry partners with over 1,000 popular brands

Integrate registry with your website

Control when your registry gifts ship Cons 2.5 percent fee for cash gifts

Gifts outside Zola registry must be added manually Why It Made the List Zola.com originally launched as a registry site but has since grown to include services like wedding websites, invitations, and planning. The website is completely free to use but will cost you $15 for custom domains. You can start your website process by choosing from Zola.com's many themes, which include bohemian, water, vintage, elegant, and more. Once you pick a theme, there are over 600 customizable options, like color, text, and layout, to personalize your website. From there, you can utilize the site's many planning tools, like the guest list manager, invitation maker, and vendor marketplace to make your process a breeze. What sets Zola.com apart from competitors, though, is its comprehensive registry. For all of your registry wants and needs, the site partners with over 1,000 brands like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Crate & Barrel, SONOS, Lenox, YETI, and more. Creating your registry is simple and can be done right on the Zola.com website; and as you build your list of desired gifts, you also get access to exclusive Zola curated collections. The registry is user-friendly for guests as well, as the site does not link out when a product is bought. One of Zola.com's greatest features is the option to control when you want registry gifts shipped — gifts can be shipped now, later, or even converted to credit. Though there is a 2.5 percent fee for cash gifts, guests can save 20 percent on items left on your registry after your wedding day. Plus, shipping and returns are free!

Best for RSVPs: Riley & Grey Riley & Grey Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $35/month or $240/year

$35/month or $240/year Custom Domain? Yes, included with paid plan

Yes, included with paid plan Wedding Invites? Yes, digital and print Pros & Cons Pros Personalized, fun RSVP management system

Guest-oriented information sections

Mobile-friendly wedding website Cons Music is not supported on site

$35 cost to build a website Why It Made the List Unlike other wedding websites, Riley & Grey creates a fun, interactive way to collect guest information and manage RSVPs with its unique tracking system for $35 a month or $240 for the year. The website template designs are created by graphic designers from brands like The New York Times and Marie Claire, and can match digital and print invitations. You have the option to adjust the colors and fonts in each template, but you first have to sign up with an email to view all the designs. Though Riley & Grey offers premium website designs, it will wow you with its guest management system. The RSVP tracking system features a Mad-Lib-style questionnaire that transforms answering necessary questions into a lighthearted, engaging activity. Guests can fill in info like name and address, then answer questions with a drop-down bar to indicate food choices, song recommendations, and plus ones. Outside of the standard RSVP questionnaire, you can customize guest access to events and add or remove questions specific to your theme, destination, or event as well. For a complete guest-oriented experience, Riley & Grey has the option to include personalized restaurant, bar, and shopping recommendations in an elegantly displayed section on your website. Plus, the site's mobile-friendly wedding website means that no guest has to download an app to access your event information.

Best Design Options: Bliss & Bone Bliss & Bone Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $12/month standard plan; $18/month premium plan

$12/month standard plan; $18/month premium plan Custom Domain? Yes, included in plan

Yes, included in plan Wedding Invites? Yes, digital Pros & Cons Pros Large assortment of elegant template designs

Option to create your own monogram and logo

Choice to build your own website from scratch Cons Limited planning tools available

No free option Why It Made the List Bliss & Bone offers a luxurious website-building experience for those focused on aesthetics. The site's $12-a-month standard plan and $18-a-month premium plan include a sleek assortment of website templates that provides you with access to thousands of design options, including a variety of colors and font choices to customize your site to your specific preferences. For the tech-savvy user, the site also gives you the choice to ditch a predesigned template and build your website from scratch. In both scenarios, you can also personalize pages and posts by adding your own photos, graphics, videos, and art. A unique feature of Bliss & Bone is its option to create your own logo or monogram, which can match your website as well as wedding products like invitations, save-the-dates, and more. Outside of its design capabilities, the site provides a few wedding planning tools to streamline your planning experience, although they are not as comprehensive as competitors. Bliss & Bone's RSVP tool helps you manage and track guest information, and gives you the ability to add events, meal choices and dietary requirements, custom questions, and contact forms. In addition to the RSVP management system, the site additionally offers foreign language support, password protection, and email analytics. Though the site's services are not free, you can test the waters with a seven-day free trial.

Best for Multilingual Weddings: WedSites WedSites Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Free; $99 standard plan; $199 pro plan

Free; $99 standard plan; $199 pro plan Custom Domain? Yes, included in plan

Yes, included in plan Wedding Invites? Yes, digital Pros & Cons Pros Translate your wedding websites into any language

Invitation and RSVP translation available

Comprehensive planning tools with paid options Cons Small pool of design templates

Access to planning tools limited to paid options Why It Made the List A wedding is an event that should be enjoyed by people across multiple countries and languages, and WedSites makes the process of building a website and creating invitations seamless for multilingual weddings. Wedsites has a lot of free offerings, like a wedding website with free hosting and access to template designs, but the site's extensive and noteworthy features are only available with its two paid options — the $99 standard plan includes a guest list database and RSVP tracking, but the $199 pro plan has the most services. With all tiers, you can choose from over 30 predesigned templates, which can be customized by color, font, accents, etc. Along with the design options, Wedsites' pro plan not only offers event planning tools, which include a checklist, budget calculator, seating chart builder, and vendor payment reminders, but it also simplifies translating your website with easy navigation tools. As you build your website, you can switch its language according to the country or countries your guests are traveling from with the click of a button. The multilingual services don't stop there; in addition to the website language switcher, you can also assign preferred languages to guests and translate digital invites and RSVPs. The best part? There is no limit to the number of languages you can translate to.